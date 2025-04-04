EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Preliminary Results

Redcare Pharmacy: fast growth continues in Q1; fully-organic sales growth 28%, Rx sales in Germany up 191% and active customers up 0.6 million.

Group sales up 28% or EUR 157M year over year, to EUR 717M in Q1.

Rx sales in Germany up 191% to EUR 108M.

Non-Rx sales up 20% to EUR 484M. Active customer base up 0.6M in Q1 to 13.1M, 1.9M higher in one year. Sevenum, the Netherlands, 4 April 2025. Redcare Pharmacy's preliminary and unaudited sales numbers for the first quarter of the year were published today. The Group reported total sales growth of 28% to EUR 717 million (Q1 2024: EUR 560 million), with both persistently strong growth in non-Rx sales across all countries and rapid Rx sales growth in Germany. Redcare's active customer base continued to expand at a strong pace in Q1, surpassing the 13 million mark. Redcare Pharmacy's CEO, Olaf Heinrich comments:“We started the year strongly, achieving excellent results in all our countries. In Germany, the rapid Rx customer growth continued, resulting in Rx sales being up 191% and double-digit quarter-over-quarter.” CFO Jasper Eenhorst adds:“We achieved this persistent fast growth, while successfully improving marketing as a percentage of sales compared to last quarter. As a result, we expect the Q1 EBITDA margin to be back in the positive as planned, and are well on track with our full-year guidance.” Non-Rx sales continued to grow by double-digits, rising 19.7% to EUR 484 million (Q1 2024: EUR 404 million). Rx sales for the Group were up 49.5% to EUR 233 million from EUR 156 million the prior year. Sales in the DACH segment (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) increased by 28.4% in Q1 2025 to EUR 582 million (Q1 2024: EUR 453 million). Non-Rx sales grew 17.3% to EUR 349 million (Q1 2024: EUR 297 million). Rx sales in Germany surpassed EUR 100 million, increasing 191.3% from EUR 37 million in Q1 2024 to EUR 108 million. Sales in the International segment (Belgium, Italy, France, and the Netherlands) grew 26.3% to EUR 135 million (Q1 2024: EUR 107 million). All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. will release the full interim report for Q1 2025 on 6 May 2025. Investor Relations Contact: Monica Ambrosi (Associate Director, Investor Relations) ... Press Contact: Sven Schirmer (Director, Corporate Communications) ... About Redcare Pharmacy. Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven. As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 13 million active customers a wide range of more than 250,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Pharmaceutical safety is of top priority. Being a pharmacy at its core, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical consultation service. Since care is at the heart of everything Redcare does, the company provides services for all stages of life and health. This ranges from its marketplaces to unique delivery options and medication management. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of 19 June 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.

