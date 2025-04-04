Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Swiss Steel Group achieves top score of 'A' in CDP Climate Change Rating

04.04.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Emmenbrücke, April 4, 2025 - Swiss Steel Group has been awarded the top grade "A" in this year's sustainability ratings by the international non-profit organization CDP in the area of climate change. This makes the company one of only four steel manufacturers assessed worldwide to achieve this highest rating in 2024 - and at the same time one of the best companies among almost 25,000 participants assessed worldwide. Validated climate targets as a success factor A key factor in the outstanding rating was the validation of the science-based climate targets by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). The SBTi is an international partnership that supports companies in setting and validating emissions targets in line with the 1.5 degree target of the Paris Climate Agreement. In 2024, Swiss Steel Group was the first steel manufacturer in the world to have its sectoral decarbonization targets validated by the SBTi. In the first quarter of 2025, these targets were updated and revalidated by the SBTi. The ambitious, validated targets made a significant contribution to improving the CDP rating. Swiss Steel Group has been participating in CDP reporting for several years and has continuously improved - from C in 2022 to B in 2023 and now to level A in 2024. This rating does not measure the absolute level of emissions, but the strategic quality in dealing with climate protection issues. CDP as an international benchmark for climate transparency and management CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) is an independent organization that promotes environmental transparency and rates companies, cities, states and regions in the areas of climate, water and forests. The rating system focuses in particular on the quality of climate management - i.e. how companies reduce emissions, manage climate risks and report on their measures. The ratings awarded range from "D-" (inadequate disclosure) to "A" (leading). Classification in existing sustainability ratings The very good rating from CDP is linked to other external sustainability assessments. In 2025, for example, the company received the gold medal from EcoVadis, an internationally recognized platform for assessing corporate sustainability. The Swiss Steel Group was also awarded the German Sustainability Award in the "Metal Industry" category in 2024. All awards are based on externally validated data and indicators and confirm the transformation path taken towards sustainable corporate management. Relevance for stakeholders The CDP rating is also becoming increasingly important in the business environment. Business partners, particularly from sectors such as the automotive and mechanical engineering industries, are increasingly integrating CDP- data into their supplier assessments. Lenders and investors are also using the CDP database to incorporate climate and ESG risks into financing decisions. Preparation for regulatory developments Voluntary participation in the CDP Climate Change program also serves the Swiss Steel Group as a structural preparation for current and upcoming regulatory requirements in the area of sustainability reporting, particularly in the context of the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). Standardized disclosure makes it possible to present report content in a comparable, verifiable and consistent manner. For further information: Helmut Freiherr von Fircks, Communications

Helmut Freiherr von Fircks, Communications





Media Release (PDF) About Swiss Steel Group

Swiss Steel Group with headquarters in Emmenbrücke (Switzerland) is one of the world's leading producers of special steel long products. Thanks to the exclusive use of steel scrap in electric arc furnaces, the Group is one of the most relevant companies in Europe in the circular economy and is among the market leaders in the field of sustainably produced steel - Green Steel. Swiss Steel Group has its own production and distribution entities in over 25 countries and, through its strong local presence, offers a wide range of individual solutions in the fields of engineering steel, stainless steel, and tool steel. Swiss Steel Group is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and generated revenue of around EUR 2.5 billion in 2024 with approximately 7,500 employees.

