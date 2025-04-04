EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Advanced Blockchain AG plans to hold the Annual General Meeting in physical format in Frankfurt in August 2025

Advanced Blockchain AG plans to hold the Annual General Meeting in physical format in Frankfurt in August 2025 Berlin, 4 April 2025 – Advanced Blockchain AG ("ABAG", Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator and investor in the blockchain industry, plans to hold its 2025 Annual General Meeting as an in-person event on 19 August 2025 at the Blockchain Center of the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management in Frankfurt am Main. The Management Board and Supervisory Board look forward to active participation and direct dialogue with shareholders. Furthermore, the company has successfully completed the transition to a new accounting firm for its subsidiary Incredulous Labs. The audit of the annual financial statements is progressing swiftly and with high priority. ABAG has also made significant progress in reviewing past business transactions. These primarily relate to incidents involving its subsidiary Incredulous Labs, the acquisition of FinPro AG, as well as further transactions under the former Management Board. To inform capital market participants about current developments, the Management Board of Advanced Blockchain AG invites investors to an Investor Call on 15 April 2025 . The management team will also provide an update on recent organizational and strategic measures. In addition, the company announces that Supervisory Board member Mr. T. Jakobi has informed the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of his decision to resign from his mandate. As of April 2025, the Supervisory Board now consists of four members. About Advanced Blockchain AG

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry. For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects and investments, please visit

