Anderson Diagnostics Expands To Bangalore With Advanced Genetic And Diagnostic Care
Anderson Diagnostics is bringing its diagnostic services to Bangalore, opening a new processing centre outside Tamil Nadu. Located in the heart of Jayanagar, this new facility marks an important milestone for the company as it steps into Karnataka after serving across Tamil Nadu for 15 years.
The Jayanagar Centre offers both routine diagnostics and specialised genetic testing, filling a growing need in Bangalore for advanced health screening services. This speciality centre represents Anderson Diagnostics' commitment to providing integrated diagnostic solutions under one roof.
"Our expansion into Bangalore with this specialised centre reflects our vision to make advanced diagnostic and genetic testing services more accessible," noted Dr. Srinivasaraman G., Director of Anderson Diagnostics . "The decision to incorporate a dedicated genetics department alongside regular diagnostics services was driven by Bangalore's evolving healthcare needs and the city's position as a technology and healthcare hub."
Key Features of the new facility include:
Advanced Genetic Testing Laboratory with cutting-edge molecular diagnostic capabilities
Comprehensive routine diagnostic services with state-of-the-art equipment
Expert team of genetic counsellors and diagnostic specialists
Modern patient-friendly infrastructure and comfortable waiting areas
Digital reporting system with quick turnaround times
Specialised genetic counseling services
The genetics department offers a wide range of services, including:
Prenatal genetic testing
Hereditary cancer screening
Genetic counseling services
Molecular diagnostics
Cytogenetic testing
Next-generation sequencing services
The routine diagnostics wing provides the following services:
Complete blood investigations
Advanced imaging services
Preventive health check-up packages
Specialised diagnostic tests
Corporate health packages
"Bangalore's healthcare landscape is rapidly evolving, and we are excited to contribute to this growth with our specialised services," added Dr Srinivasaraman G. "Our combination of genetic testing and routine diagnostics in Jayanagar will serve as a one-stop destination for comprehensive diagnostic needs."
About Anderson Diagnostics
With a legacy of 15 years in diagnostic excellence, Anderson Diagnostics has established itself as a trusted name in healthcare diagnostics. Starting from Chennai, the organisation has expanded across Tamil Nadu and now into Karnataka, maintaining high standards of quality and accuracy in all its centres.
For more information, please visit />andersondiagnostic .
