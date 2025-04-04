Chinesenewsbreaks Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX) Partners With Builderx Robotics For POC Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX) , an innovator in automotive vision systems, has signed an agreement for a proof of concept (“POC”) project with BuilderX Robotics. According to the announcement, the project is designed to address key challenges that exist in diverse industrial settings, such as the presence of hazardous gases, severe dust conditions that create health risks to human operators, and poor visibility conditions. The project outlines plans for BuilderX to use Foresight's high-resolution point cloud technology and automatic calibration features to enhance the accuracy of its perception systems. Based in China, BuilderX develops of remote-controlled devices for heavy machinery operation in hazardous industrial environments.“This integration could potentially improve the safety of remote operations and increase efficiency by enabling continuous operation in hazardous environments,” said the company in the press release.“A successful project completion could possibly lead to the integration of Foresight's technology into BuilderX's existing heavy machinery fleet.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings is a technology company developing smart multispectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the company's wholly owned subsidiaries - Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd. - Foresight develops both“in-line-of-sight” vision systems and“beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions. Foresight vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (“3D”) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time, precollision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics. For more information, visit the company's website at .

