Tim Hortons Brews More Brand Presence In Seoul With Line Of Retail Coffee Products Available Now In Grocery

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 April 2025 The signature flavours of Tim Hortons coffee are now available for Koreans to enjoy at home in Seoul.The lineup of retail products includesin Original Blend andin Original Blend, French Vanilla, Colombian and Maple.'Tim Hortons is excited to introduce a new way to experience its high-quality products with the launch of our whole bean and fine grind coffee,' said Mieka Burns, Vice President of Consumer Packaged Goods at Tim Hortons.'Like all Tim Hortons coffees, our bagged coffee retail products start with 100 per cent premium Arabica beans that are roasted with care and blended to perfection. Guests can already savour their favourite Tim Hortons beverages in restaurants and they can now complement that experience at home.'Tim Hortons whole bean and fine grind coffee are available now at the Lotte Mart grocery store in Gangdong Millennial Jungheung S-Class Complex near Cheonho Branch in Seoul and coming soon to department stores and e-commerce. Select retail products are available at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across the region.The Tim Hortons brand continues to expand in the Seoul Metropolitan Area as more and more consumers fall in love with its iconic coffee and hot beverages. Tim Hortons fans can visit 16 restaurant locations across the area to enjoy a great cup of coffee and delicious food.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

Tim Hortons was founded in 1964 appealing to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, teas and our famous Iced Capp Beverages), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items, and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants around the world. Tim Hortons is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ('RBI'), one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $40 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 30,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands TIM HORTONS, BURGER KING, POPEYES, and FIREHOUSE SUBS. More information about the company is available at



