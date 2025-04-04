Response Plus Medical Signs Mou With Falcon Aviation Services To Build First-Of-Its-Kind Air Ambulance Capabilities In The UAE

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Collaboration is part of RPM and Falcon Aviation Services strategy to grow its medical air evacuation services.

Abu Dhabi, April 4, 2025: Response Plus Medical Services LLC (RPM), a subsidiary of Response Plus Holding PJSC – the largest pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the region, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Falcon Aviation Services LLC, a leading Emirati business aviation services operator in the Middle East and Africa.

The MoU aims to develop the first-of-its-kind air ambulance capabilities in the UAE, enabling the transport of patients travelling abroad for critical care treatments and facilitating their repatriation to the UAE post-treatment.

Falcon Aviation Services, renowned for its comprehensive range of operational and aviation support services, including aircraft charter and management, oil and gas aviation support, heli-tours, maintenance repair and overhaul, will collaborate with RPM to advance aviation medicine and medical repatriation services.

The initiative aligns with the mission and vision of the UAE's healthcare regulatory bodies, aiming to enhance care for both, citizens and residents in the country. The partnership underscores the commitment of both organizations to innovate and elevate emergency medical services, ensuring seamless and efficient healthcare solutions for patients in critical need.

The MoU was recently signed by Dr Rohil Raghavan , Chief Executive Officer of Response Plus Holding PJSC, and Capt. Ramandeep Oberoi , Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Aviation Services, in Abu Dhabi.

Dr Rohil Raghavan , CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said:“As part of our commitment to supporting medical air evacuation solutions in the UAE and the region, RPM is proud to be collaborating with Falcon Aviation Services for building air ambulance capabilities in the UAE and reinforcing our strong partnership over the years. With Falcon Aviation Services, RPM aims to offer the most efficient and time-critical air ambulance services to its clients across markets in the region.”

Capt. Ramandeep Oberoi , CEO of Falcon Aviation Services, said:“Our longstanding collaboration with RPM has been instrumental in advancing air ambulance services in the UAE and across the region. This strategic MoU strengthens our commitment to providing seamless, efficient, and timely medical transportation. By leveraging Falcon Aviation Services' extensive expertise in air operations, we aim to deliver safe, reliable, and world-class air ambulance solutions that align with the UAE's healthcare vision.”

RPM currently manages its Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) with Falcon Aviation Services, which includes primary emergency response to remote and offshore locations in the Energy sector.