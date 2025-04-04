Hatta Border Crossing Speeds Up Passenger Flow With New Dedicated Lanes

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Dubai – 04 April 2025: Dubai Customs announced that the Hatta Customs Center received tens of thousands of GCC nationals who visited Dubai to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr and enjoy the related events and activities. Serving as a crucial gateway for both travelers from GCC countries and land freight, the Hatta border crossing plays a vital role in facilitating trade and passenger movement between Dubai and Oman, with nearly two million travelers passing through annually. During the Eid holiday, the center introduced dedicated lanes for families to ensure a smoother and more efficient travel experience.

Commenting on the measures taken by the Inland Customs Centers Management at Dubai Customs to ensure a smooth experience for travelers during this period, Falah Al Sammak, Director of the Management, stated:

'At Dubai Customs, we are committed to delivering exceptional customs services to travelers, enhancing Dubai's reputation for efficient border crossings, and safeguarding the community against prohibited and restricted items. With this in mind, the Hatta Customs Center made early preparations for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, anticipating a significant influx of visitors each day who would come to enjoy the diverse events and activities in Dubai.

To ensure smooth and efficient entry and exit procedures, additional lanes were dedicated exclusively to families, enabling faster and more convenient processing. We also increased the number of on-duty inspectors during peak times and maintained close coordination with strategic partners to streamline the entry of travelers and vehicles. Moreover, Hatta Customs Center staff extended a warm welcome to travelers by distributing Eid sweets and hospitality items, creating a festive and pleasant atmosphere.'

The Hatta border crossing operates around the clock, providing 24/7 services to facilitate the entry of GCC nationals. This continuous operation underscores the UAE's status as a premier destination for tourists and visitors arriving via the land border.