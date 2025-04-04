Eviden Receives ANSSI Standard Qualification For Its Network Security Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Eviden , the Atos Group business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security today announces that it has obtained a standard-level qualification from the French National Agency for Information Systems Security (ANSSI) for its Trustway IP Protect product. This milestone attests to the reliability, robustness and effectiveness of this virtual private network (VPN) in protecting sensitive communications and data.

Guaranteeing secure communications for businesses of all sizes, Trustway IP Protect ensures protected connectivity across networks, safeguards sensitive information against potential threats and hacking, and guarantees the confidentiality and integrity of IP flows. Based on a cryptographic module developed in France, the Trustway IP Protect range meets IPSec standards and will soon support post-quantum algorithms , as part of its strategic partnership with CryptoNext Security.

The ANSSI qualification process consists of a rigorous assessment demonstrating the security level of the cybersecurity solutions, their compliance with ANSSI requirements, and the supplier's credibility. The qualification also establishes compliance with the IPsec DR standard, enabling Trustway IP Protect to be implemented in systems, subject to restricted distribution approval.

This milestone follows obtaining Trustway's EAL4+ Common Criteria certification in December 2024, further consolidating Trustway IP Protect's position as a trusted, benchmark solution for securing critical infrastructures.

With a standard-level qualification, regulated organizations can deploy Trustway IP Protect with complete confidence, meeting the requirements set by Instruction II No. 901.

Antoine Schweitzer-Chaput, Director of the Trustway range, Eviden, Atos Group said“Achieving this qualification not only demonstrates our commitment to high-quality security solutions, but also affirms our ability to meet the complex needs of our customers. This achievement is the result of several years' hard work by our teams, and today enables us to offer a sovereign French solution to all infrastructures constrained by the strictest regulations.”

About Evide n 1

Eviden is a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 41,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 78,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 68 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

1 Eviden business is operated through the following brands: AppCentrica, ATHEA, Cloudamize, Cloudreach, Cryptovision, DataSentics, Edifixio, Engage ESM, Evidian, Forensik, IDEAL GRP, In Fidem, Ipsotek, Maven Wave, Profit4SF, SEC Consult, Visual BI, X-Perion.

Eviden is a registered trademark. © Eviden SAS, 2025.

