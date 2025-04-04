Happy Duck Hemp-Derived THC Beverage Teams Up With Worldwide Beverage Group To Take Flight In Kansas

Happy Duck, the hemp-derived THC beverage crafted to match your vibe, is excited to announce its partnership with Worldwide Beverage Group.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Happy Duck , the hemp-derived THC beverage crafted to match your vibe, is excited to announce its partnership with Worldwide Beverage Group . This collaboration will introduce Happy Duck's all-natural, uplifting beverages to retailers, bars, and restaurants across Kansas, giving customers a refreshing new way to elevate their experience.Since 2000, Worldwide Beverage Group has built a reputation for connecting customers with innovative, high-quality products. Their forward-thinking approach, combined with a carefully curated portfolio of wine, spirits, and beer, makes them the perfect partner for bringing Happy Duck to Kansas.“We're thrilled to team up with Worldwide Beverage Group to expand Happy Duck's reach,” said Josh Kasprzyk, Partner at Happy Duck.“Their passion for quality and customer experience aligns perfectly with ours, and we're excited to share our beverages with a whole new audience. Whether you're exploring lower-dose options or looking for something more elevated, Happy Duck has something to suit your vibe.”Crafted with premium hemp-derived THC and botanical terpenes, Happy Duck offers a smooth, balanced experience tailored to your preferences. Whether you're just canna-curious or a seasoned enthusiast, Happy Duck's refreshing lineup provides options for everyone, from lighter doses to higher concentrations.Where to Find Happy Duck:Happy Duck beverages are now available throughout Kansas. Visit happyduckvibes and follow @happyduckvibes on Instagram to join the flock!About Happy DuckHappy Duck is a collaboration between Gray Duck, the Minnesota-born spirits brand, and BKR Brands , an innovator in the hemp industry. Together, they've created all-natural, hemp-derived THC beverages that are smooth, refreshing, and crafted to match your vibe. Whether you're relaxing solo or connecting with friends, Happy Duck is here to elevate your experience and make every moment just a little brighter.About Worldwide Beverage GroupWorldwide Beverage Group has been a trusted distributor of wine, spirits, and beer across Kansas since 2000. With a focus on quality, service, and innovation, they bring exceptional products to market, exceeding expectations for both suppliers and customers.

