Energy Security Is An Integral Part Of National Security: President

“Because in order to develop industries, we need energy resources, petrochemicals, fertilizers. Azerbaijan is a producer and exporter of crude oil, natural gas, oil products, petrochemicals, and fertilizers,” added the head of state.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.