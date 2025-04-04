403
Energy Security Is An Integral Part Of National Security: President
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Today, energy security is an integral part of countries' national security. We can also talk about industrial security,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting.
“Because in order to develop industries, we need energy resources, petrochemicals, fertilizers. Azerbaijan is a producer and exporter of crude oil, natural gas, oil products, petrochemicals, and fertilizers,” added the head of state.
