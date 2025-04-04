403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
University Of Manchester Invites Applications For MA Social Anthropology
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 3rd, 2025: The University of Manchester is inviting applications from Indian students for their MA in Social Anthropology for the 2025 session.
The MA in Social Anthropology course aims to convey an anthropologically informed comprehension of social dynamics in both Western and non-Western societies. By exposing you to the vast diversity of human social and cultural experiences, our goal is to prompt you to question conventional assumptions and adopt a fresh perspective on the world. Through core course units, which constitute approximately one-third of coursework credits, you will gain a thorough foundation in classical and contemporary debates in social anthropology, alongside exposure to the unique research methods and ethical stances inherent to the discipline. Additionally, you can select elective modules from a variety of offerings, led by faculty at the forefront of their respective fields, and complement these with a broad selection of units available across the Faculty of Humanities.
Programme delivery: Students will take four 15-credit core course units to a total of 60 credits, including Key Approaches to Social Anthropology, Ethnography Reading Seminar, Contemporary Debates, and Image Text and Fieldwork, and a selection of optional units offered.
Degree Awarded: Master of Arts (MA)
Applications open: October 10, 2024
Duration: 1 year
Entry Requirements:
Students should hold a UK bachelor's degree with a First or Upper Second classification or the overseas equivalent, in any discipline for entry to the MA programme; or a UK bachelor's degree with a Lower-Second classification or the overseas equivalent, in any discipline for entry to the Postgraduate Diploma (You need to have 60%-70%).
Please feel free to contact the team directly for further advice on your specific background and qualifications.
Applicants whose first language is not English should meet the following language requirements:
ü IELTS Academic test score of 7 overall, including 7 in writing with no further component score below 6.5
ü TOEFL IBT 100 with 25 in writing and no further score below 22 in each section. TOEFL code for Manchester is 0757
ü Pearson Test of English (PTE) score of 76 overall, with 76 in writing and no further score below 70
To be considered for a pre-sessional English language course for this programme we require the following minimum IELTS (Academic) scores:
ü 6 Week Pre-Sessional Course: IELTS 6.5 overall with 6.5 in writing and no more than one sub-skill of 6.0.
ü 10 Week Pre-sessional Course: IELTS 6.0 overall with 6.0 or above in each sub-skill
Tuition Fee: £30,000 per annum
Scholarship: There are several scholarships and bursaries available for international students like:
· Several postgraduate-taught scholarships and awards to outstanding applicants, such as the Humanities Bicentenary Scholarship of £10,000 for 1 year of study.
· The Global Futures Scholarship, offering £8,000 to South Asian students.
· The Manchester Alumni Scholarship Scheme offers a £3,000 fee reduction to Manchester alumni who achieved a first-class bachelor's degree within the last three years and are progressing to postgraduate study.
· For more information, please check the Fees and Funding page.
· Commonwealth Scholarships and Fellowships Plan (CSFP) General Scholarship
How to Apply:
About University of Manchester
The University of Manchester is recognised globally for its pioneering research, outstanding teaching and learning, and commitment to social responsibility. The Russell Group institution is ranked the 6th best university in the UK and 38th in the world (Academic Ranking of World Universities).
A truly international university, its community includes more than 44,000 students, 12,000 staff, and 550,000 alumni from 190 countries. Together, they are tackling the world's biggest challenges – the University's social and environmental impact is ranked in the top ten globally (Times Higher Education Impact Rankings).
The MA in Social Anthropology course aims to convey an anthropologically informed comprehension of social dynamics in both Western and non-Western societies. By exposing you to the vast diversity of human social and cultural experiences, our goal is to prompt you to question conventional assumptions and adopt a fresh perspective on the world. Through core course units, which constitute approximately one-third of coursework credits, you will gain a thorough foundation in classical and contemporary debates in social anthropology, alongside exposure to the unique research methods and ethical stances inherent to the discipline. Additionally, you can select elective modules from a variety of offerings, led by faculty at the forefront of their respective fields, and complement these with a broad selection of units available across the Faculty of Humanities.
Programme delivery: Students will take four 15-credit core course units to a total of 60 credits, including Key Approaches to Social Anthropology, Ethnography Reading Seminar, Contemporary Debates, and Image Text and Fieldwork, and a selection of optional units offered.
Degree Awarded: Master of Arts (MA)
Applications open: October 10, 2024
Duration: 1 year
Entry Requirements:
Students should hold a UK bachelor's degree with a First or Upper Second classification or the overseas equivalent, in any discipline for entry to the MA programme; or a UK bachelor's degree with a Lower-Second classification or the overseas equivalent, in any discipline for entry to the Postgraduate Diploma (You need to have 60%-70%).
Please feel free to contact the team directly for further advice on your specific background and qualifications.
Applicants whose first language is not English should meet the following language requirements:
ü IELTS Academic test score of 7 overall, including 7 in writing with no further component score below 6.5
ü TOEFL IBT 100 with 25 in writing and no further score below 22 in each section. TOEFL code for Manchester is 0757
ü Pearson Test of English (PTE) score of 76 overall, with 76 in writing and no further score below 70
To be considered for a pre-sessional English language course for this programme we require the following minimum IELTS (Academic) scores:
ü 6 Week Pre-Sessional Course: IELTS 6.5 overall with 6.5 in writing and no more than one sub-skill of 6.0.
ü 10 Week Pre-sessional Course: IELTS 6.0 overall with 6.0 or above in each sub-skill
Tuition Fee: £30,000 per annum
Scholarship: There are several scholarships and bursaries available for international students like:
· Several postgraduate-taught scholarships and awards to outstanding applicants, such as the Humanities Bicentenary Scholarship of £10,000 for 1 year of study.
· The Global Futures Scholarship, offering £8,000 to South Asian students.
· The Manchester Alumni Scholarship Scheme offers a £3,000 fee reduction to Manchester alumni who achieved a first-class bachelor's degree within the last three years and are progressing to postgraduate study.
· For more information, please check the Fees and Funding page.
· Commonwealth Scholarships and Fellowships Plan (CSFP) General Scholarship
How to Apply:
About University of Manchester
The University of Manchester is recognised globally for its pioneering research, outstanding teaching and learning, and commitment to social responsibility. The Russell Group institution is ranked the 6th best university in the UK and 38th in the world (Academic Ranking of World Universities).
A truly international university, its community includes more than 44,000 students, 12,000 staff, and 550,000 alumni from 190 countries. Together, they are tackling the world's biggest challenges – the University's social and environmental impact is ranked in the top ten globally (Times Higher Education Impact Rankings).
Company :-Good Relations India
User :- Uday Singh
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment