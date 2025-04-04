403
The All-New Ducati Panigale V4 S Motorcycle Is Presented At AVTODOM Ducati Altufievo
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The new 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S sports motorcycle is already available at the AVTODOM Ducati Altufievo dealership. This bright and dynamic sports bike is the pinnacle of engineering and design in the world of motorcycles.
The Panigale V4 S is an updated flagship representative of the Ducati model range. Technologies borrowed from the world of motorcycle racing and applied to production motorcycles are organically combined in this. Improvements make the sports bike even simpler and more intuitive for motorcyclists of any level. The Desmosedici Stradale engine develops 215.5 hp at 13000 rpm with a torque of 123.6 Nm (12.6 kgm) at 9500 rpm. It delivers 80% of the maximum available torque already at 6000 rpm. The new SBK gearbox with extended first, second and sixth gears guarantees the driver optimum traction when opening the throttle. The gear ratio has been increased. This makes it easier to negotiate the tightest corners, drive with improved engine braking and increase acceleration out of corners.
The striking design of the red Ducati Panigale V4 S with a dark gray frame and black wheels will become a real decoration of the road. The motorcycle has become even more attractive thanks to the new compact fenders with a double profile and a modernized exhaust channel designed to improve the efficiency of the cooling system. The electronic fuel injection system in combination with elliptical throttle bodies with electronic control and a 6-speed gearbox with a quick switching system Ducati Quick Shift will provide a smooth ride, excellent dynamics and fuel economy of up to 7.6 liters per 100 km. The weight of the motorcycle is 195 kg.
Motorcycle storage will be free until the end of April 2025 inclusive for customers of AVTODOM Ducati Altufievo who bought a new motorcycle. The dealership also offers repair and warranty services for motorcycles.
"Ducati motorcycles are the embodiment of innovative technologies and engineering excellence. The new model has a bold character and a bright appearance. This is exactly what motorcyclists appreciate in sports bikes. AVTODOM Ducati Altufievo customers can personally test the capabilities of a sports bike and buy a new Ducati Panigale V4 S 2025 in our dealership", - Oleg Romanenko, Head of the Ducati dealer network of AVTODOM Group, commented.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
