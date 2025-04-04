Community Police Conducts Field Visits On Eid

The Community Police Department has conducted field visits to several hospitals and malls across the country on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. The visits aimed to strengthen the spirit of community partnership, spread awareness and positive values, and offer Eid greetings and congratulations. The visits were attended by Director of the Community Police Department, Brigadier Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Al Sameeh, and a number of officers.

