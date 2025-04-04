MECC Launches Cleanup Drive At Rawdat Umm Al Tin

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: As part of its ongoing efforts to preserve Qatar's environment, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change launched a comprehensive clean-up campaign in Rawdat Umm Al Tin, located south of Al Shahaniya complex in the central region of Qatar.

This campaign is part of a series of efforts and initiatives launched by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, aiming to raise environmental awareness and encourage community participation in environmental conservation.