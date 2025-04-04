Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MECC Launches Cleanup Drive At Rawdat Umm Al Tin

MECC Launches Cleanup Drive At Rawdat Umm Al Tin


DOHA: As part of its ongoing efforts to preserve Qatar's environment, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change launched a comprehensive clean-up campaign in Rawdat Umm Al Tin, located south of Al Shahaniya complex in the central region of Qatar.

This campaign is part of a series of efforts and initiatives launched by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, aiming to raise environmental awareness and encourage community participation in environmental conservation.

