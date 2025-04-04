MECC Launches Cleanup Drive At Rawdat Umm Al Tin
DOHA: As part of its ongoing efforts to preserve Qatar's environment, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change launched a comprehensive clean-up campaign in Rawdat Umm Al Tin, located south of Al Shahaniya complex in the central region of Qatar.
This campaign is part of a series of efforts and initiatives launched by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, aiming to raise environmental awareness and encourage community participation in environmental conservation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment