Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bekaert: Notice Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders


2025-04-04 02:30:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The shareholders and the holders of debentures are requested to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday 14 May 2025 at 10:30 a.m. at Kortrijk Xpo Meeting Center, Doorniksesteenweg 216 (P6), 8500 Kortrijk (Belgium).

Attachment

  • p250404E - Bekaert AGM Notice

MENAFN04042025004107003653ID1109389636

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search