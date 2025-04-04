CLASS ACTION DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) Investors To Inquire About A Securities Fraud Class Action By April 7, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague PC advises investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“Monolithic Power” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MPWR) on behalf of purchasers of Monolithic Power securities between February 8, 2024 through November 8, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired MONOLITHIC POWER securities during the Class Period may, no later than APRIL 7, 2025 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE . Monolithic Power, headquartered in Kirkland, WA, is a provider of power management components used in electronic systems. Its largest customer is Nvidia Corporation, the world's leading supplier of GPUs. The recently filed class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Company and senior management misled investors regarding the fact that:

(i) Monolithic Power's voltage regulator modules and power management integrated circuits were suffering from significant performance and quality control issues; (ii) these defects had impacted the performance of certain Nvidia products which used Monolithic Power's components; and (iii) Monolithic Power's relationship with Nvidia had been deeply damaged due to the significant performance and quality control problems affecting the products it supplied to Nvidia.

On October 30, 2024, Monolithic Power reported that quarterly revenue within its Enterprise Data business declined sequentially to $184 million (down from $187 million in the prior quarter), missing consensus estimates of $211 million by nearly 13% . On this news, the price of Monolithic Power shares fell more than $160 per share, or more than 17%, from a close of $919.81 per share on October 30, 2024 to a close of $759.30 per share on October 31, 2024.

Then, on November 11, 2024, Edgewater Research published a report revealing that Nvidia had cancelled half of its outstanding Monolithic Power orders and intended to eliminate Monolithic Power products in its next-generation Blackwell chips due to“[p]erformance issues.” The report further disclosed that Nvidia had“lost confidence” in Monolithic Power and had decided to turn to other suppliers.

On this news, the price of Monolithic Power shares fell $114 per share, or 15%, from a closing price of $761.30 per share on November 8, 2024 to a close of $647.31 per share on November 11, 2024.

To learn your rights or for more information, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at ... or (215) 875-3015, or Peter Hamner at ... .

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Any member of the purported class may move the Court to serve as a lead plaintiff through counsel of his/her choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an inactive class member.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Contact:

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

...

Peter Hamner

Berger Montague PC

...