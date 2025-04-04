403
Saudi Crown Prince, Iranian Pres. Discuss Regional Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 4 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the latest developments in the region, said the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
According to SPA, the phone conversation between the two officials also discussed a number of issues pertaining to topics of mutual interest. (end)
