KKR Launches 'Knight Bite' Digital Series That Serves Up Food, Fun, And Cricket
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 2nd April, 2025 – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are taking fan engagement to the next level with Knight Bite, an exciting new digital IP that brings fans closer to their favourite players through food.
To launch this initiative, KKR has partnered with TTK Prestige, India's leading kitchen appliances brand, for #Let'sGetCooking with Knight Bite-a five-episode digital series premiered on March 30. Hosted by celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur, the show offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at KKR players as they cook, chat, and take on fun kitchen challenges, revealing a whole new side of them.
"Our partnership with TTK Prestige is more than just a collaboration – it's a celebration of Indian culture and the shared passions that unite our fans beyond cricket," says Binda Dey, Group Chief Marketing Officer of Knight Riders Sports.
"Through our research, we found that beyond their love for the game and KKR, our fans are deeply passionate about food and fitness. This insight led us to introduce two new IPs that offer fresh, meaningful ways to connect with them. 'Knight Bites' is the first of these initiatives, and we are thrilled to bring it to life with TTK Prestige. It's more than just a series-it's a way to showcase our players' personalities beyond the field while celebrating something that brings us all together: the love of food."
Speaking on the collaboration Mr. Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan- MD & CEO, TTK Prestige said, "Cricket and food have a way of bringing people together, and 'Knight Bite' is a perfect fusion of both. At TTK Prestige, we've been a part of Indian kitchens for decades, making cooking effortless and enjoyable for generations. This collaboration with KKR allows us to reimagine the kitchen as a space of fun, energy, and shared experiences-just like the game itself. Watching players step off the field and into the kitchen, taking on challenges with camaraderie and humour, makes this series truly special, and we're thrilled to be a part of it."
Cricket in India is more than just a sport-it's an emotion. And just like food, it has the power to bring people together across cultures and generations. Knight Bites merges these two passions, giving fans a rare, unfiltered glimpse of KKR players beyond the cricket pitch. With TTK Prestige's cutting-edge kitchen appliances in action, the show transforms cooking into an engaging and entertaining experience, filled with humour, camaraderie, and friendly competition.
Stay tuned as #KnightBite and more exciting fan-focused content unfold this season, offering fresh ways to celebrate KKR-both on and off the field!
About Kolkata Knight Riders
The Knight Riders brand is a global brand in International Cricket, with eight trophies to its name and four professional franchises under its wings - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the TATA IPL, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) in UAE's International League T20 and Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) in USA's Major League Cricket, making it one of the most versatile brands in T20 cricket globally.
KKR has made four appearances in the TATA IPL final, winning the championship thrice (2012, 2014, 2024). They finished runners-up in the 2021 season, staging one of the most remarkable comebacks in the tournament's history. TKR's Men's Team has won the CPL championship 4 times in 10 years since the Knight Riders took over the franchise. They are the most successful team in the Caribbean and hold a unique feat of having won the trophy in 2020 without losing a single game in the whole tournament. TKR Women, the Knight Riders' first ever Women's Team, were champions of the inaugural WCPL in 2022.
For many years now, the Knight Riders Academy has been actively scouting talented cricketers from across India and around the world. The sole objective of the Academy is to identify and help cricketers make an overall round-the-year improvement in their cricketing skills and fitness.
