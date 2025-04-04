Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 3rd April 2025.

Number of Shares: 460,000 (four hundred and sixty thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.28% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €5.30 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.

Dublin

4th April 2025

