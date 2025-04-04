Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelluna ASA [ZLNA]: Notice Of Annual General Meeting On April 29, 2025


2025-04-04 01:01:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, April 04, 2025, the Board of Directors hereby calls for the Annual General Meeting of Zelluna ASA at 14:00 CET on April 29, 2025.

The General Meeting will be held electronically. For participation, please log in at . All documents regarding the Annual General Meeting are available at the Company's website:

For further information, please contact:

Anders Tuv, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zelluna ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +47 982 06 826

Namir Hassan, CEO, Zelluna ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +44 7720 687608

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO, Zelluna ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +47 482 48632

Attachments

  • Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025
  • Appendix 1 - Registration and proxy form to the Annual General Meeting
  • Appendix 2 - Annual Report 2024
  • Appendix 3 - Remuneration Guidelines 2025
  • Appendix 4 - Remuneration Report 2024
  • Appendix 5 - Recommendations by the Nomination Committee 2025

