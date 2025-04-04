A Call For US To Revisit New Tariffs On CARICOM Countries

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Sir Ronald Sanders

For decades, the 14 independent nations of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) have helped sustain American prosperity by collectively importing far more from the United States than they export, creating an enduring trade surplus in Washington's favour.

Yet, they have not escaped the tariffs that president Donald Trump has imposed on all countries of the world. Thirteen of the 14 CARICOM nations now face a 10 percent tariff on all their exports to the US Guyana – a relatively large oil exporter – confronts a tariff of 38 percent.

Because CARICOM nations consistently favour US goods, American industries, farmers, and manufacturers have long found profitable markets in our small economies. Meanwhile, our own exports remain modest and pose no threat to US producers, as confirmed by the US Trade Representative's annual reports to Congress.

Ensuring US energy security

There are, of course, exceptions that illustrate another form of partnership. Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago -two of our member states which do have trade surpluses with the US – provide vital supplies of oil and gas. This is not simply a commercial arrangement; it meets a core US need for secure, dependable energy sources. These exports have strategic importance. They ensure that the United States has nearby, friendly suppliers in times of volatility and hostility.

Impact on Haiti's path to recovery

One especially delicate case for the CARICOM group now is Haiti, where the social and economic fabric remains under strain from political uncertainty and armed groups disrupting daily life. Imposing further tariffs on Haiti's exports under the current circumstances, risks inhibiting the very progress the country so urgently needs. Deterioration in Haiti's economic circumstances will only increase the Haitian impetus to seek refuge in the US.

Undermining the spirit of CBI and CBERA

Since 1983, under president Ronald Reagan, the US has recognized the importance of supporting Caribbean development – and, by extension, US security interests – through measures like the Caribbean Basin Initiative (CBI) and the Caribbean Basin Economic Recovery Act (CBERA). These programmes opened new opportunities for our countries to participate more fully in international trade, while benefiting American exporters seeking markets for their products. Today's tariffs, however, threaten to undo those gains by treating CARICOM countries as though they impose high barriers on US goods or run large surpluses at America's expense.

Strengthening the case with data

We do not have to look far for evidence of CARICOM's consistent support of the US economy. For instance, data from the US Census Bureau shows that, in 2024, the United States ran a $5.8 billion trade surplus with CARICOM as a whole. For a tangible illustration, Antigua and Barbuda's imports from the US exceeded $570 million, while its exports in return were a mere fraction of that total – demonstrating a deep trade surplus in favour of the US. The same story is repeated across our member states, underscoring our loyalty to the US market.

The human and economic costs

While the new tariffs, announced by president Trump on April 3, will raise the cost of CARICOM products in the United States – and very likely reduce exports and revenues for already challenged Caribbean economies – American consumers will also feel the effects. Increases in duty rates often translate to higher prices on store shelves. Thus, while Caribbean exporters lose potential income, US buyers face higher costs.

Given limited resources in the majority of CARICOM countries, any drop in export earnings can hit local communities hard. This complicates broader recovery efforts for nations battling economic hardship. However, decline in the economic circumstances of these countries will also deprive US firms of markets where they have historically thrived.

Why CARICOM will not retaliate

Despite the harm imposed by these tariffs, CARICOM countries are unlikely to respond with reciprocal duties for one fundamental reason: we import 60 to 70 percent of our consumer products from the United States. Matching US tariffs with equally high barriers would only push up the cost of living for our own populations. Our economies cannot afford to engage in a tit-for-tat scenario that might escalate into a larger trade conflict, undermining stability in both our region and the broader hemisphere.

Avoiding a global trade war

The last thing our region wants is to exacerbate a global trade war. When powerful nations escalate tariff battles, the consequences ripple out to vulnerable communities worldwide -including our own. CARICOM's priority is a stable environment that benefits all, including the United States, by sustaining trade relationships that have proved beneficial over many decades.

A constructive path forward

As the Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the United States and Dean of Ambassadors of Western Hemisphere countries (including CARICOM nations), I respectfully urge a thoughtful review of the tariffs placed on our member states. We have faithfully supported US economic interests by purchasing American goods and welcoming American investors, and we stand ready to continue doing so. Reviewing these tariffs – particularly where they compromise CBI and CBERA objectives or burden countries striving to build resilience to disasters – would be a constructive move that strengthens our shared commitment to prosperity and security.

For the American people, upholding strong trade ties with CARICOM delivers accessible, high-quality products and reliable export markets that, in turn, protect and create jobs within the United States.

For CARICOM's part, we remain committed to buying American, as we have done for decades. I believe that, together, we can preserve and enrich the partnership that has brought so many benefits to both sides. This will help strengthen America and ensure that the Caribbean remains a cornerstone of regional stability, economic growth, and goodwill-ultimately benefiting all, including the United States.

