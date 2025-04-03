Impact Modifiers Market Poised For 5.7% CAGR Growth, Driven By Demand In Plastics And Polymers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) " Impact Modifiers: Global Markets looks at the special materials used to make plastics stronger and more durable. It covers market trends, major companies, and how these modifiers are driving growth in industries around the world. " BOSTON, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Impact Modifiers: Global Markets is projected to grow from $5.0 billion in 2023 to $6.9 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period. The report examines the types, uses, and industries for impact modifiers, based on manufacturers' revenues in constant U.S. dollars. It breaks down the global market by type (ABS, acrylics, ASA), application (PVC, nylon, engineering plastics), end use (packaging, construction, automotive), and region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa). Interesting facts Impact modifiers enhance the strength and stiffness of plastics, often making them stronger than steel, and making materials lighter, tougher, and longer-lasting. Researchers are also developing eco-friendly options to reduce plastic waste. These modifiers play a key role in durable flexible electronics such as foldable phones and wearables, benefiting the consumer goods industry significantly. Factors contributing to the growth include: Necessity of Engineering Plastics: Engineering plastics are essential for creating durable, lightweight, and versatile products used in the automotive, electronics, and construction industries. Use in the Automotive Sector : In the automotive sector, engineering plastics are used to make vehicles lighter, stronger, and more fuel-efficient while enhancing safety and design. Request a Sample Copy of the Impact Modifiers: Global Markets Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $5.0 billion Market size forecast $6.9 billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Type, Application, End-Use Industry Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Portugal, Sweden, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Kenya, Egypt Market drivers . Necessity of Engineering Plastics . Use in the Automotive Sector

This report addresses the following questions:

In terms of value, the global impact modifier market is projected to grow from $5.0 billion in 2023 to $6.9 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period.The impact modifier market is segmented by type, application, and end-use industry.The packaging segment will dominate in 2029.Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the market.

Leading companies in the market include :



3M

Arkema

BASF SE

Dow

Evonik Industries AG

Kaneka Corp.

Lanxess

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Global Markets for Plastics Additives : This report focuses on materials that enhance the strength, durability, and performance of plastics. These additives are vital for the packaging, construction, and automotive industries, driving innovation and sustainability.

