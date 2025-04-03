Impact Modifiers Market Poised For 5.7% CAGR Growth, Driven By Demand In Plastics And Polymers
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$5.0 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$6.9 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2029
|
Segments covered
|
Type, Application, End-Use Industry
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa
|
Countries covered
|
U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Portugal, Sweden, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Kenya, Egypt
|
Market drivers
|
. Necessity of Engineering Plastics
. Use in the Automotive Sector
This report addresses the following questions:What is the projected market size and growth rate?
In terms of value, the global impact modifier market is projected to grow from $5.0 billion in 2023 to $6.9 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period.
What segments are covered in the report?
The impact modifier market is segmented by type, application, and end-use industry.
Which end-use segment will dominate the market in 2029?
The packaging segment will dominate in 2029.
Which region has the largest market share?
Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the market.
Leading companies in the market include :
-
3M
Arkema
BASF SE
Dow
Evonik Industries AG
Kaneka Corp.
Lanxess
LG Chem
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp.
Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
Related reports include:
Global Markets for Plastics Additives : This report focuses on materials that enhance the strength, durability, and performance of plastics. These additives are vital for the packaging, construction, and automotive industries, driving innovation and sustainability.
