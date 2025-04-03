“Rock Fest Se Baña”: A Charity Festival With Prominent Group Of Tico Artists, Learn All The Event Details <Script Typeapplication/Ld+Json Classyoast-Schema-Graph

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) On Saturday, April 5th, the National Auditorium of the Children's Museum will host the third edition of“Rock Fest se Baña”, a charity event benefiting Chepe se Baña. More than a concert, this festival marks the culmination of months of hard work by musicians, producers, and engineers who have worked together to release“HEROES,” a vinyl record featuring 11 Costa Rican rock anthems reinterpreted by a prominent group of artists.

Since 2022, the collaboration between Rock Fest and the non-profit organization has gained momentum, but never on the scale of this initiative.“This is like this year's Rock Fest. The focus is on Chepe se Baña, being supportive, and collaborating,” said Abel Guier, bassist for Gandhi and member of Mimayato, one of the bands participating in the event.

This year, the artists will perform their greatest hits and the song they covered for the album. Among the most anticipated performances are Luis Arenas with his version of Suite Doble's“Profanar,” and Magpie Jay vocalist Sebastián Suñol, who will share the stage with Capitán X, Juan Pablo Calvo (Time's Forgotten), and the legendary Marta Fonseca.

“We've been working on this project for a long time. Thousands of hours of effort from artists and volunteers have been invested in the album, which has received excellent reviews. We want to close this process with a unique event in the history of Costa Rica,” explained Ernesto Adduci, general producer of Rock Fest se Baña.

“This album is a tribute to Costa Rican artists and an opportunity for different generations to enjoy our music,” Adduci added.-

