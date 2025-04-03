Biomednewsbreaks - Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Secures $2.46M In Registered Direct

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ: SBFM) , a pharmaceutical company offering and researching life-saving medicines in a variety of therapeutic areas including oncology and antivirals, has closed its previously announced registered direct offering with institutional investors of approximately $2.46 million shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants at a price of $2.07 per share of common stock. The company received aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.46 million from the offering, of which it intends to use the net for general corporate purposes and working capital. Aegis Capital Corp. acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering. Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP acted as counsel to the company, and Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. acted as counsel to Aegis.

Sunshine Biopharma currently has 70 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada and 13 additional drugs scheduled to be launched in the remainder of 2025. Among the new drugs to be launched is NIOPEG(R), a biosimilar of NEULASTA(R). Like NEULASTA(R), NIOPEG(R) is a long-acting form of recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (filgrastim). It is indicated to decrease the incidence of infection in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving anti-neoplastic therapy. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma is conducting a proprietary drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA, an mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle targeted for liver cancer, and (ii) PLpro protease inhibitor, a small molecule for treatment of SARS Coronavirus infections. For more information, visit .

