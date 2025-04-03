Trilogy-TBN Publishing Announces Upcoming Release Of God Whispers Are Life Changers — A Testament To Finding Purpose Through Faith

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scottsdale, AZ, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trilogy-TBN Publishing is set to release God Whispers Are Life Changers, a new Christian book authored by Michael Salkeld, on April 8, 2025. This inspiring release tells the true story of how Michael and his wife Delane discovered purpose, fulfillment, and an unexpected global ministry - all by listening to what they call“God's whispers.”



Author Michael Salkeld and wife Delane

Each year, millions of Americans, especially those entering mid-life or retirement, grapple with questions of purpose and direction. Michael and Delane's story offers a refreshing and faith-centered approach for those feeling lost, asking the timeless questions,“What now?” and“What's next?”

Listening to the Quiet Voice of Purpose

Faced with joblessness and uncertainty, Michael and Delane found themselves at a crossroads. It was not through grand visions or elaborate plans but through the quiet nudges of faith that they found direction.

“We were sitting on our back patio in a season of doubt when we began to sense these gentle, guiding whispers,” said Michael.“We didn't know it then, but those whispers would set us on a life-changing path.”

These“God whispers” became the cornerstone of their story - leading them from uncertainty to not only starting and growing a thriving business but also launching a ministry that would stretch far beyond their imagination.

From Local Communities to Global Impact

Initially, their newfound purpose led them to serve in their local community - working with homeless families, underprivileged children, and refugees. However, the whispers continued, guiding them beyond familiar surroundings and into the heart of rural sub-Saharan Africa.

“Never did we think that listening to God would take us halfway across the world,” shared Delane Salkeld.“We've found ourselves in villages without electricity, surrounded by widows and orphans who have now become part of our extended family.”

In Africa, their ministry blossomed as they collaborated with local churches and organizations to provide vital support to communities often overlooked. Their work, chronicled in vivid detail throughout the book, includes stories from village gatherings, children's programs, and encounters with Africa's breathtaking wildlife.

More Than Just a Book - A Call to Listen

While the book tells the remarkable story of Michael and Delane, it also carries a universal message. It challenges readers to seek out and recognize God's whispers in their own lives.

“This book is not about us achieving success,” Michael explained.“It's about ordinary people realizing that God is still speaking today, calling each of us to step into God's purpose, no matter where we are in life.”

The narrative carefully avoids clichés, instead focusing on faith, perseverance, and surrender. It invites readers to move beyond fear and hesitation, and to listen intently to the guidance available to them through faith.

A Message for Today's Uncertain Times

In a post-pandemic world where many are reevaluating priorities, God Whispers Are Life Changers arrives at a timely moment. With its relatable storytelling and candid honesty, the book resonates with those seeking clarity amidst chaos.

“God's whispers are not reserved for pastors or missionaries,” added Delane.“They are for anyone willing to listen - whether you are starting your career, entering retirement, or anywhere in between.”

Readers will journey with Michael and Delane from neighborhood ministry projects in the U.S. to orphanages in Africa, from boardrooms to rivers filled with crocodiles, gaining inspiration and practical insight into living a life of purpose.

Release Details and Availability

God Whispers Are Life Changers will be officially released on April 8, 2025, by Trilogy-TBN Publishing. The book will be available through Amazon, major bookstores, and select Christian retailers nationwide. Early copies have already generated enthusiasm among readers and faith leaders.

Trilogy-TBN Publishing, recognized for championing impactful Christian narratives, believes this release will encourage countless readers to listen more closely for God's whispers in their own lives.

About the Authors

Michael and Delane Salkeld are the founders of God Whispers Are Life Changers, a ministry initiative committed to serving vulnerable communities globally. From their home base in Scottsdale, Arizona, to villages in Africa, they continue to provide spiritual, emotional, and practical support to those in need.

About God Whispers Are Life Changers

God Whispers Are Life Changers is both a literary work and a ministry initiative aimed at inspiring individuals to pursue God's calling, no matter their stage of life. Through storytelling, outreach, and partnership, Michael and Delane's mission is encouraging others to listen for God's whispers.





