Brookfield Infrastructure Announces The Acquisition Of Colonial Enterprises
|Media:
|Investor Relations:
|John Hamlin
|Stephen Fukuda
|Director
|Senior Vice President
|Communications
|Corporate Development & Investor Relations
|Tel: +44 204 557 4334
|Tel: +1 416 956 5129
|Email: ...
|Email: ...
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and other“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended,“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities regulations. The words“growing”,“target”,“growth”,“anticipate”,“plan”,“objective”,“expect”,“will”,“may”,“backlog”,“potential”,“believe”,“increase”,“intend”, derivations thereof and other expressions which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking statements and information in this news release include statements regarding our ability to close transactions and expectations around future asset acquisitions. Although Brookfield Infrastructure believes that these forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on them, or any other forward-looking statements or information in this news release. The future performance and prospects of Brookfield Infrastructure are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Brookfield Infrastructure to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.
Factors that could cause actual results of Brookfield Infrastructure to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by the statements in this news release include general economic and market conditions in the jurisdictions in which we operate (including that management's expectations may differ from actual economic and market trends), regulatory developments and changes in inflation rates in the U.S. and elsewhere, the impact of market conditions on our business, the fact that success of Brookfield Infrastructure is dependent on market demand for an infrastructure company, which is unknown, the availability of and our ability to obtain equity and debt financing and the terms thereof, foreign currency risk, the outcome and timing of various regulatory, legal and contractual issues, global credit and financial markets, the competitive business environment in the industries in which we operate, the competitive market for acquisitions and other growth opportunities, our ability to satisfy conditions precedent required to complete, our ability to integrate acquisitions into existing operations and the future performance of those acquisitions, our ability to close planned transactions, our ability to complete large capital expansion projects on time and within budget, favorable commodity prices, our ability to achieve the milestones necessary to deliver the targeted returns to our unitholders, weakening demand for products and services in the markets for the commodities that underpin demand for our infrastructure, ability to negotiate favorable take-or-pay contractual terms, the continued operation of large capital projects by customers of our businesses which themselves rely on access to capital and continued favorable commodity prices, changes in technology which have the potential to disrupt business and industries in which we invest, uncertainty with respect to future sources of investment opportunities, traffic on our toll roads and other risks and factors described in the documents filed by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. with the securities regulators in Canada and the United States including under“Risk Factors” in its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment