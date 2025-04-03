FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE AND POLK COUNTY SCHOOLS NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED FOR THEIR SCHOOL-UNIVERSITY PARTNERSHIP

LAKELAND, Fla., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Southern School-University Partnership (SUP) with Polk County Schools is making a tangible difference by preparing future educators and addressing teacher shortages. Gabby Roman (2017) and James Houle (2023), both Florida Southern College School of Education graduates, were asked to speak at the annual National Association for School-University Partnerships conference in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Both teachers from Spessard Holland Elementary School in Bartow, Florida, started their higher education journey at Florida Southern College. With the help of the School of Education's program and numerous professional mentors, both were able to secure teaching positions directly after graduation. Florida Southern's on-site Pre-School, Elementary, and Middle School provide hands-on opportunities for undergraduate students to grow as an educator.

"The best part about Florida Southern is the relationships that we got to build with our professors. They weren't just our instructors. They became our lifelong mentors," said Gabby. "Years after graduation, they still stop by. They come read to our classes, they invite us to speak at conferences, they support our continuous growth as educators."

Florida Southern's School-University Partnership with Polk County Schools provides the opportunity for undergraduate students to be introduced to a classroom environment much earlier than other programs. School-University Partnerships also solve teacher shortages by creating a hiring pipeline directly from graduation to educating.

Once he made the transition from intern to teacher, James was tasked with closing the evident learning gap within his grade level. Alongside a fellow Florida Southern alumnus, they closed the gap from a 2% proficiency to a 50% proficiency.

"Without this partnership, I would not have been pursued by my administration to stay. Being with like-minded educators, helps alleviate some of the stressors and anxiety from teaching that we all know too well." Said James. "Schools must open their doors to partnerships and provide intentional field opportunities early in undergraduate studies. University need to foster this partnership by providing schools with qualified teachers. When both sides invest, everybody benefits."

Florida Southern College is dedicated to providing a high-quality, personalized education, and the School of Education is setting a new standard for education in Polk County. For more information or to apply today, visit .

