Omar Habbas Partners With San José Spotlight To Launch Educational Journalism Initiative

Omar Habbas, founding attorney of Habbas & Associates, has announced his support for a new educational initiative in partnership with San José Spotlight. This program aims to provide hands-on training and mentorship to aspiring journalists, ensuring the future of independent local news in Silicon Valley.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The decline of local journalism is a growing concern, with over 3,200 newspapers shuttered across the U.S. since 2005. This loss has led to increased misinformation, reduced civic engagement, and growing political division. As a longtime advocate for truth and justice, Mr. Habbas recognizes the critical role journalism plays in an informed society.

"Law and journalism are deeply connected-we both fight for truth, accountability, and justice," said Mr. Habbas. "I am proud to support San José Spotlight in this effort to train the next generation of reporters and uphold the integrity of local news."

Founded in 2019, San José Spotlight is Silicon Valley's first nonprofit newsroom, dedicated to independent and investigative journalism. The new initiative will provide students and aspiring reporters, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds, with mentorship, resources, and real-world experience in the field.

With Mr. Habbas as the program's first major sponsor, San José Spotlight is also seeking additional funding from philanthropic organizations and individuals who believe in the power of local journalism.

For more information or to support this initiative, visit San José Spotlight .

Media Contact:

Omar Habbas

408-278-0480

Habbas & Associates

SOURCE Habbas & Associates

