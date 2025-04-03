IN-FLIGHT DATA AND SPRINGBANK AIR TRAINING COLLEGE LAUNCH CANADA's FIRST LEVEL 1 COMPLEX DRONE TRAINING PROGRAM

Graduates like this RPAS officer are now flight-ready and certified in just two weeks.

DJI Dock 3 in Action for L1C Operations

- Chris Healy, President, IN-FLIGHT DataCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a historic move for the future of aviation training in Canada, IN-FLIGHT Data, one of the country's oldest and most accomplished RPAS (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems, or drone) training organizations, and one of Canada's very first certified RPAS Operators, announces the launch of its newly expanded Transport Canada-compliant Level 1 Complex (L1C) RPAS Training Course. Delivered in strategic partnership with the highly-respected Springbank Air Training College (SATC), this immersive two-week program is the most practical and efficient path yet to industry-ready RPAS certification, and new low-risk BVLOS flights.Training will be delivered across two premier locations - the Springbank Airport (CYBW) and Okotoks Air Ranch (CFX2) - offering real-world aviation environments designed to replicate complex RPAS operations in commercial, industrial, and federal sectors.With the introduction of this new L1C course format, IN-FLIGHT Data is rewriting the script for how advanced drone pilots are trained in Canada: more immersive, more practical, and more aligned to operational demands.“RPAS pilots today need more than theory. They need readiness. They need confidence. They need experience they can deploy immediately into the field,” said Chris Healy, President of IN-FLIGHT Data.“This course delivers exactly that - flight-ready professionals, certified and equipped for complex operations in just two weeks.”Why This Course Matters – And Why NowThe launch comes at a critical moment in Canada's drone aviation landscape. With the recent regulatory expansion enabling low-risk Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, the need for certified RPAS operators - especially those capable of complex missions - is growing rapidly across every sector of the economy.This includes federal and Indigenous governments, critical infrastructure owners, pipeline and utility companies, emergency responders, resource sector operators, and other entities ready to bring drone operations in-house - eliminating third-party contractors while enhancing safety, reliability, and cost control.“This isn't about learning how to fly,” added Jayme Hepfner, President of Springbank Air Training College.“It's about preparing professionals to make high-stakes decisions in real-world conditions. That's what SATC and IN-FLIGHT do best - deliver aviation training with purpose and performance.”A Proud Canadian Legacy, Made StrongerFounded in 2016, IN-FLIGHT Data has been at the forefront of RPAS operations and training in Canada for nearly a decade. As one of the first RPAS operators certified by Transport Canada to fly BVLOS, the company has logged thousands of flight hours and trained nearly 5,000 students nationwide. This new program cements IN-FLIGHT Data's position as Canada's premier destination for advanced drone education.By partnering with Springbank Air Training College - a name synonymous with quality fixed-wing aviation training for more than 20 years - this new course draws on a combined legacy of safety, compliance, and operational excellence.Together, these two institutions are setting a new national benchmark for RPAS training: fast, thorough, affordable, and real.A Smarter, Faster Path to CertificationWhile traditional advanced RPAS programs can take up to 8 weeks and cost over $10,000 per seat, this two-week, 80-hour in-person course compresses the same learning objectives into a focused, high-impact delivery model. It combines in-depth classroom theory, operational readiness, flight planning, regulatory compliance, and hands-on flight review and testing - all conducted under the guidance of certified RPAS instructors and flight examiners.Graduates leave the program certified, competent, and ready to deploy, whether they're heading into wildfire support, infrastructure inspection, pipeline monitoring, search and rescue, or other high-priority sectors.The course is ideally suited for:✔ Federal departments and agencies✔ Emergency services requiring certified in-house RPAS teams✔ Indigenous governments and community responders✔ Energy, utility, and infrastructure owners✔ Private companies seeking to internalize or expand drone operationsStrategic Pricing That Delivers ROIThe program offers five pricing tiers to accommodate individual, group, and organizational needs:✔ Standard Registration: $8,499✔ Early Adopter Discount (First 2 Cohorts): $7,999✔ Alumni (IN-FLIGHT graduates): $7,999✔ Group of 3–5 People: $7,699 per person✔ Enterprise (6+ Participants): $6,999 per personThe result: unmatched value in Canada's RPAS training market, balancing high-end aviation instruction with rapid deployment and real-world skill development.Join the Next Generation of RPAS LeadershipWith this new L1C training format, IN-FLIGHT Data and SATC are giving Canada's workforce the tools to lead, not just participate in, the next era of aviation. In a field where trust, safety, and speed matter most, this program is built to meet the moment."Two weeks. TC-compliant. Flight-ready graduates. Certified in half the time of traditional programs, with twice the practical confidence."

