Laird Superfood To Participate In The Planet Microcap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 On April 22 To 24, 2025

BOULDER, Colo., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Superfood® , Inc. (NYSE: LSF ), a leader in functional coffee, creamers, and superfood products made with simple, minimally processed ingredients, today announced that it will be participating in the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on April 22 to 24, 2025. Laird Superfood's Jason Vieth, Chief Executive Officer, and Anya Hamill, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting a company presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

A live cast is available at the following location:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 5 p.m. (Las Vegas, NV Local Time PST)

Webcast link here:

During the presentation, Laird Superfood's leadership team will discuss the Company's continued innovation in the clean, functional food space, recent product launches, and strategic growth initiatives designed to expand market presence and drive shareholder value.

Vieth and Hamill also participated in a MicroCapClub Business Breakdowns discussion on April 2, 2025, which is available to watch here: .

About Laird Superfood ®

Laird Superfood is a clean plant-based food brand that offers superfood products to help fuel, energize, and improve performance. The company was founded in 2015 by leading big wave surfer Laird Hamilton who set out to find a better morning routine to improve and sustain performance while out catching waves. He created superfood creamers with a blend of plant-based fats and other real-food ingredients that not only sustain his energy but also taste great in his morning coffee. Alongside his wife, former professional beach volleyball icon, best-selling author and fitness expert, Gabby Reece , the brand has expanded to instant lattes, coffees, bars, and prebiotic daily greens. Laird Superfood is based on the idea that people deserve simple ingredient, minimally processed foods can help fuel you from sunrise to sunset.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

Contact:

Alafair Hall

[email protected]

415-730-9044

SOURCE Laird Superfood

