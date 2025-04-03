Study Relieves College Loan Debt For Four Students

Winners of the College Debt Payoff Program Announced

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Study , provider of an award-winning online platform for K-12 curriculum, college courses and test preparation, is paying off student loan debt for four lucky winners of its recent College Debt Payoff Program. Since January, current and former students have shared stories of overcoming obstacles and balancing school with other life obligations on the path to furthering their education.

Study will pay off the student loan debt* of these four individuals as part of its ongoing commitment of providing access to the life-changing impact of education.

Alexis McKinnie from Grand Ridge, Ill.

Alexis is a recent graduate from Purdue University Global with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Anthony Villanueva from Sacramento, Calif.

Anthony earned a bachelor's degree in liberal arts from Thomas Edison State University and continued to earn a master's in social work from Western New Mexico University.

Jeanette Hardman from Springville, Calif.

Chemistry teacher, Jeanette Hardman used Study to take the graduate education degree exams as well as to pass her teacher certification exam.

Sadie Hill from Houston, Texas

Sadie recently earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Colorado Christian University and is continuing her education to become an Osteopathic Doctor – specializing in Neurology – at Sam Houston State University.

"We firmly believe that education is the bridge to upward mobility, especially among first-generation college students," said Dana Bryson, SVP of Social Impact, Study. "Our courses are designed to build confidence in learners while making their education journey more affordable. In fact, since we introduced our College Saver program offering 220 flexible online courses, we've helped to save students more than $475 million in tuition costs."

For more information about the winners and to watch their videos, please visit .

About Study

Study opens the door to the life-changing impact of education for more than 34 million learners and educators a month through its award-winning online learning platform for K12 curriculum, college courses and test preparation. With learners and educators in more than 11,000 school districts nationwide, Study is recognized by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for meeting Level IV evidence standards. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Study has been honored as one of the world's most innovative companies by Fast Company and included in the GSV150, celebrating the world's most transformative private companies in education, for the last four consecutive years. The company has donated $29 million across social impact programs committed to increasing educational equity. These programs include Working Scholars®, an accelerated pathway for working adults to earn a debt-free bachelor's degree; College Saver, which has saved students more than $475 million in tuition costs, and Keys to the Classroom, which seeks to help aspiring educators prepare for and pass their teacher certification exams.

*Study will pay up to $10,000 directly to the respective student loan servicer on behalf of each winner.

SOURCE Study

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED