Pointskash Inc. Enters Into New Agreement With Discover® Network

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsKash Inc., has announced the signing of their new agreement with Discover® Network, a leading global payments network, to provide PointsKash customers pre-paid loyalty rewards debit cards from its KashPoint ATM/BTM kiosks nationwide.

PointsKash is a fintech company founded and led by former Wall Street executives with extensive experience in the online transactional space. The PointsKash wholly owned subsidiary PKKash leads the PK Family with their all-in-one financial services kiosk ('KashPoint') offering consumers the ultimate in convenience, providing the ability to deposit, withdraw, transfer, send and receive funds, pay bills, obtain microloans, buy/sell cryptocurrency, and even secure tickets to events among other services.

PointsKash KashPoint kiosk users will now be able to redeem their accrued loyalty rewards points converted to cash credits issued on Discover® Network cards from KashPoint kiosks and redeemable anywhere Discover Cards are honored. This agreement will also allow for these cards to be whitelabeled with the PointsKash corporate identity, helping PointsKash continue to build brand awareness in its pursuit to grow its customer footprint.

"This is a huge win for PointsKash and our growing customer base," said Steve Janjic, CEO of PointsKash Inc. "And to be one of the first to partner in this manner with Discover® Network we believe is testament to the increasing demand for our convenient financial transaction solutions for the underbanked population in our country," said Janjic.

ABOUT POINTSKASH INC.

PointsKash, Inc. is a disruptive FinTech company that provides convenient, secure, one-stop shopping access through state of the art hardware and software technology for all banking needs including ATM, check cashing, bill payment, microloan provider, money transfer, crypto-currency buy/sell services and a rewards loyalty points program allowing consumers to convert their rewards points from participating companies to cash, cryptocurrency, event ticketing and more, all in one kiosk machine. The PointsKash merchant payment processing services team has over 100 years of combined experience serving small, medium, and enterprise-level businesses, including national convenience store chains, fuel stations, auto dealerships, manufacturers, sporting events, e-gaming organizations, and retailers. PointsKash is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Contact:

Michael Herron

Chief Operating Officer; President

[email protected]

1.802.227.2247

