Robinson Helicopter Company Strengthens Operation Helo’S National Disaster Relief Efforts With An R44 Helicopter And Flight Training Program

TORRANCE, Calif., April 03, 2025 -- Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), the world's leading manufacturer of civil helicopters, entered an agreement with Operation Helo, a leading humanitarian organization specializing in rapid-response helicopter missions, to enhance disaster relief efforts. Robinson Helicopter has underwritten a portion on an R44 to Operation Helo to support the organization's relief efforts and will provide increased flight safety training for their pilots.

Leveraging Robinson's reliable and easy-to-maintain aircraft and in-house training resources to support the organization's critical humanitarian work, the two will improve humanitarian flight operations in the United States. Operation Helo was established in the wake of Hurricane Helene, uniting volunteer pilots and helicopter owners for relief missions.

With the support of Robinson Helicopter, Operation Helo will launch a first-of-its-kind disaster response aviation training program. The purpose-built training program is designed to prepare pilots to operate effectively in the most challenging and unpredictable disaster environments following the immediate aftermath of floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, and wildfires. While Robinson helicopters will be a key focus, the training will encompass a range of aircraft to ensure pilot versatility in diverse scenarios.

“The heroic work of Operation Helo in the wake of Hurricane Helene showcased the versatility of Robinson aircraft and the incredible role private aviation plays during relief efforts,” said David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company.“At Robinson Helicopter, we understand the unique capabilities of helicopters to reach the most vulnerable in the aftermath of a disaster. The world needs more pilots and helicopters, and we support Operation Helo in their mission to leverage helicopters for good, safely and effectively.”

Robinson Helicopter and Operation Helo will be exhibiting at the SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo in Florida from April 1-6, 2025. Learn more about Operation Helo at booth FF-006 and FF-007. Robinson Helicopter will be in Booth NE-13-NE15.

“This partnership with Robinson Helicopter Company marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide swift and effective disaster relief,” said Matt McSwain, co-founder of Operation Helo.“By integrating Robinson's state-of-the-art helicopters with our dedicated network of pilots and volunteers, we're poised to reach even more communities in need, ensuring that no one is left behind during times of crisis.”

About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has been at the forefront of the helicopter industry by delivering safety-enhancing technologies, including OEM-designed crash-resistant fuel cells, 4K cockpit video cameras, autopilot systems, impact-resistant windshields, and NVG-compatible cockpits. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient manned and unmanned helicopters in the industry. For additional information, visit .

About Operation Helo

Operation Helo is a humanitarian organization dedicated to delivering rapid-response aid to communities affected by disasters. During Hurricane Helene, Operation Helo led one of the largest civilian-led disaster response efforts, successfully executing over 4,000 missions to deliver millions of pounds of life-saving supplies to the hardest-hit areas. Our teams rescued more than 450 people trapped by floodwaters and destruction, while also deploying 523 Starlink systems to restore communication in isolated regions. Utilizing a vast network of volunteer pilots, veterans, and first responders, Operation Helo continues to conduct critical missions, including evacuations, supply deliveries, and communication restorations, embodying the spirit of hope and resilience.

