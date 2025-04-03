Sybiha Meets With His Counterparts From Türkiye, Luxembourg And South Korea In Brussels

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met in Brussels with his Türkiye's counterpart Hakan Fidan, Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel, and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.

The head of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry shared details of the meetings on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“We discussed Türkiye's important role in maintaining peace and security in the Black Sea region, as well as in the future security infrastructure,” he wrote.

He also informed Hakan Fidan about the outcomes of the Ukrainian-American meetings, the peace effort, and the current frontline situation.

“Ukraine wants peace more than anyone else, and we have proven it with concrete steps. Russia, on the other hand, has refused to reciprocate, demonstrating that it is the only obstacle to peace,” he wrote.

Sybiha also met with the Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, and thanked Luxembourg for its support for Ukraine.

“We discussed further assistance, including for important humanitarian projects initiated by Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska. I also invited my colleague to visit Ukraine at a convenient time,” the Ukrainian minister wrote.

On the same day, in the Belgian capital, Sybiha spoke with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and expressed gratitude to Seoul for its support, including today's new $100 million assistance package.

“We discussed strengthening our ties and joint efforts to counter the deepening Russia-DPRK cooperation that threatens both of our regions,” Sybiha noted.

He welcomed his colleague's participation in today's NATO ministerial as a sign that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific is directly linked.

As Ukrinform reported, a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers has commenced in Brussels, focusing on enhancing the defense capabilities of allied nations and increasing support for Ukraine

As part of the event, the NATO-Ukraine Council will convene, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha participating.

Photo: Andrii Sybiha, X