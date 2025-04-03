Eight People Die In Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa After Inhaling Toxic Gas Inside Well CM Mohan Yadav Announces Ex-Gratia

MENAFN - Live Mint) In an unfortunate incident, at least eight people died in Madhya Pradesh 's Khandwa after inhaling suspected toxic gas inside well.

The incident took place around 4 pm at Kondavat village in the Chaigaon Makhan area when the deceased persons entered the well to clean it on the occasion of 'Gangour' festival.

The deceased were identified as Sharan Sukhram, Mohan, Anil Patel, Arjun, Gajanand, Baliram, Rakesh and Ajay.

The immersion of Gangour Mata is scheduled to take place and traditionally, it is done in the well, which located in the middle of the village. Therefore, they wanted to clean the water body for immersion of idols.

Khandwa SP Manoj Kumar Rai said that three people had entered the well to clean it when they started drowning. Following that, five more people went in to save them and they too got trapped inside, reported ANI.

“SDRF, Police and Administration and villagers are all cooperating in this operation. We are trying to bring them out as soon as possible,” said the SP.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav confirmed that all eight persons died due to suffocation from the poisonous gas in the well.

The CM also announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh to the kin of deceased.

The Chief Minister stated that as soon as the information about the incident was received, a joint rescue operation was carried out by the police, administration, home guards and SDERF team.

“In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. Instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each to the families of all the deceased,” said Yadav.