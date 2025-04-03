Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Africa: The Presidency Notes New United States (US) Tariffs


2025-04-03 07:00:38
The Presidency has noted with concern the newly imposed tariffs on South African exports to the United States of America (USA).

Whilst South Africa remains committed to a mutually beneficial trade relationship with the United States, unilaterally imposed and punitive tariffs are a concern and serve as a barrier to trade and shared prosperity.

The tariffs affirm the urgency to negotiate a new bilateral and mutually beneficial trade agreement with the US, as an essential step to secure long-term trade certainty.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.

