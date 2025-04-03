MRVI Shareholders Have Opportunity To Lead The Maravai Lifesciences Holdings, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - MRVI

CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market concerning whether Maravai failed to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting. The Company improperly recognize revenue from certain transactions in fiscal 2024. The Company also allegedly overstated its goodwill.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DJS Law Group LLP