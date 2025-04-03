LPRO Investors Have Opportunity To Join Open Lending Corporation Securities Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Open Lending Corporation ("Open Lending" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LPRO ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Open Lending released its Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on March 31, 2025. The Company reported "a $81.3 million reduction in estimated profit share revenues related to business in historic vintages" . . . "primarily due to heightened delinquencies and corresponding defaults associated with loans originated in 2021 through 2024." The Company added that its results were "negatively impacted by the recording of a valuation allowance on [its] deferred tax assets of $86.1 million, which increased [its] income tax expense during the period." Based on this news, shared of Open Lending fell by 57.6% on April 1, 2025.

