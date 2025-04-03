Xraised Interviews Arman Sarhaddar On Revolutionizing Asset Protection And Supply Chain Transparency With Blockchain

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Xraised, the premier online show dedicated to showcasing industry pioneers and innovators, recently sat down with Arman Sarhaddar, CEO and Founder of Vault Group AG, to discuss the future of asset protection and supply chain transparency through blockchain technology.

In the interview, hosted by Rosalie, Sarhaddar shared insights into how his company is driving change in the industry. Vault Group AG, through its blockchain-based platform, ivault, provides secure, accessible solutions for businesses and consumers seeking to protect valuable assets and ensure supply chain integrity.

Unlocking the Potential of Blockchain for Asset Protection

During the discussion, Sarhaddar explained the key features and benefits of ivault, highlighting how users can securely register and share their products on the blockchain. Unlike traditional systems, ivault offers seamless peer-to-peer sharing, reduced environmental impact, and rewards for sustainable actions. By leveraging blockchain technology, the platform ensures privacy, transparency, and security, setting it apart from existing solutions.

Innovation in Tech and Sustainability

Sarhaddar emphasized that innovation is at the core of Vault Group AG's mission. Unlike other asset protection solutions, ivault brings the advantages of the sharing economy to a mass audience with zero risk to privacy. This cutting-edge approach helps users save money, cut waste, and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Milestones and Company Growth

Reflecting on the company's journey, Sarhaddar highlighted several key milestones. Since its inception, Vault Group AG has expanded its blockchain-powered ecosystem, growing its global footprint in industries such as luxury goods, logistics, and finance. With a vision for a more transparent and secure world, the company has consistently pushed the boundaries of blockchain's real-world applications.

Prioritizing Security and User Trust

With data security and privacy being critical concerns in the tech space, Sarhaddar reassured listeners that Vault Group AG is committed to maintaining the highest security standards. ivault's decentralized architecture prevents unauthorized access and data breaches, ensuring that users retain complete control over their information.

Customer-Centric Approach to Innovation

Understanding the importance of user feedback, Sarhaddar shared how the company actively listens to customers to enhance its platform. By integrating user insights, ivault continuously evolves to meet the needs of businesses and individuals looking for secure and sustainable solutions.

Watch the Full Interview

The full interview with Arman Sarhaddar is available on Xraised's website. Watch it here : Revolutionizing Asset Protection and Supply Chain Transparency with Blockchain.

For more insightful interviews and industry discussions, visit Xraised .

To learn more about ivault and its innovative blockchain-based solutions, visit ivault .

