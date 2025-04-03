Home Sales Are Up And More Inventory Means Buyers Have The Upper Hand

Lake Tahoe real estate market looks good for buyers this spring

Buyers are back in the driver's seat in the Lake Tahoe and Truckee real estate market.

TAHOE CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Rankin Richey Real Estate Team, are excited to announce the release of their newest blog post on the real estate market forecast for the greater Lake Tahoe region for Q2 of 2025.

According to the research of the MLS by the Rankin Richey Real Estate Team, real estate agents in Tahoe City Ca , with more homes to choose from and less competition amongst buyers, buyers have more choices and potentially more negotiation power when buying a home this spring in the Lake Tahoe region.

New listings increased for the 11th week in a row, with an inventory increase of 70% for listings on the market compared to January of 2024. But the typical home in Lake Tahoe spent longer on the market than a year ago.

In Q1 2025, the Lake Tahoe real estate market saw a 15% increase in units sold for both condos and single-family homes compared to the same period last year, with a strong rebound in sales volume from the Q1 2023 lows, showing year-over-year increases in single-family home sales. Inventory levels in the area are depleted from winter demand but still remain at a reasonable level for spring buyers. Median price in the Tahoe Sierra MLS increased 8% year over year and falls only 5% shy of the record high seen in 2022.

Greg Rankin, a top realtor in Tahoe City California and Lake Tahoe, says "The region's appeal as a four-season destination continues to draw buyers seeking lifestyle-driven investments."

Nationally the real estate market has slowed. Existing-home sales rose 4.2% month-over-month to a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.26 million in February 2025, but year-over-year sales fell 1.2%. While home prices are still high, the rate of increase has slowed down. Mortgage rates have fluctuated, with some reports indicating a recent uptick, but concerns about the economy and industry changes persisted. As a result spring buyers remain cautious, and more sellers are cutting prices to attract buyers, while the luxury market remains strong, with high prices and wealthy buyers continuing to purchase property.

Overall, the Lake Tahoe real estate market is poised for a good spring and summer with more inventory and more demand, according to Greg Rankin, lead agent at Rankin Richey Real Estate Team. It will be a good season if you are interested in buying a home in Lake Tahoe.

