Palm Kernel Expellers (PKE) Market To Reach USD 10.27 Billion By 2035, Driven By A 4.2% CAGR States Fact.MR
Sustainability trends increasingly highlight the importance of efficiently utilizing by-products like PKE, in harmony with global objectives aimed at minimizing waste in agricultural practices. The export prospects from prominent PKE producers in Southeast Asia, particularly Indonesia and Malaysia, to high-demand areas such as Europe and North America, have further enhanced its significance in the market. As agricultural industries continue to grow in line with the ever-increasing demand for food, it is set to assume ever more roles that are vital in cost efficiency and sustainability within livestock farming practices around the world.
Key Takeaways from the Global Palm Kernel Expellers (PKE) Market Study:
The market is projected to grow at 2% CAGR and reach USD 10,271.1 million by 2035
The market created an opportunity of USD 3,464.36 million between 2025 to 2035
Predominating market players include Asian Agri Group, Bumitama Agri, Cargill Palm Oil, Felda Global Ventures, First Resources, Genting Plantations, Golden Agri-Resources, Goodhope Asia Holdings, Indofood Sukses Makmur, IOI Corporation, KLK Oleo, MP Evans Group, Multi Austral Sejahtera, Musim and Mas Group among others.
Conventional PKE is estimated to hold 2% of the market share by 2025 end
"Sustainability in Palm Kernel Expellers Market Fuels Demand for Renewable Feed and Energy Solutions," states Fact
Market Development
R&D and partnerships fuel the competitive dynamics in the palm kernel expellers (PKE) sector with market players constantly adapting to shifting client demands. Companies are employing research to provide value-added services with higher quality. Such platforms enable farmers to manage the flavouring processes in real-time, optimize the use of palm kernel expellers (PKE) to achieve maximum production, and realize higher productivity. This enhances client relations and broadens the competitive market by creating unique selling points.
In October 2024, Wilmar International expanded its influence in Saudi Arabia's sugar industry, acquisition the consumer's 43.2% stake in Durrah Advanced Development Company for USD 64.7 million, boosting its ownership to 48.2% in the country's leading refined sugar producer.
In February 2024, FGV Holding Berhad inaugurates its FRACT750 refinery at Kuantan Port, marking a strategic expansion into premium fat products. The state-of-the-art facility boosts FGV's growth, leveraging innovative technology to drive local economic development and attract investment in speciality fats.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global palm kernel expellers market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.
The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Nature (Conventional and Organic), Product Type (Crude PKE, Refined PKE, Organic PKE, Conventional PKE), Application (Animal Feed Industry, Food Processing, Biofuel Production, Cosmetics, and Personal Care & Pharmaceuticals) and Others across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).
Key Companies Profiled-
Asian Agri Group; Bumitama Agri; Cargill Palm Oil; Felda Global Ventures; First Resources; Genting Plantations; Golden Agri-Resources; Goodhope Asia Holdings; Indofood Sukses Makmur; IOI Corporation; KLK Oleo; MP Evans Group; Multi Austral Sejahtera; Musim Mas Group; Permata Hijau Group; Salim Ivomas Pratama; Sampoerna Agro; Sime Darby Plantation; Triputra Agro Persada; Wilmar International; Other Prominent Players.
Industry News-
In March 2024, Sime Darby Plantation Bhd, the world's largest palm oil producer, expects at least a 5% increase in production next year on better automation and recruitment of locals to reduce dependency on foreign workers for operational efficiency.
In 2022, Wilmar International Ltd.'s WILSOL SPF booster, a plant based biodegradable sun care ingredient, won the silver prize in the functional category at the 2024 in-cosmetics Asia innovation awards, recognizing its innovation and sustainability.
