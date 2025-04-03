Palm Kernel Expellers (PKE) Market To Reach USD 10.27 Billion By 2035, Driven By A 4.2% CAGR States Fact.MR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Southeast Asia and Europe Lead Global Palm Kernel Expellers (PKE) Market with Growing Import and Production Capacities, states Fact

MD, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global palm kernel expellers (PKE) market is expected to be valued at USD 6,806.8 million in 2025 and will expand at a noteworthy CAGR 4.2% to end up at USD 10,271.1 million by 2035 expansion of agricultural industries are a huge driving factor for effective and low-cost feedstuff such as Palm Kernel Expellers (PKE). High demand for meat and dairy, influenced by an increase in population and increasing urbanization over the years, has led livestock farming to boom and expand sharply across countries, particularly in regions such as Asia-Pacific and Africa. It becomes the best option for farmers because they seek a cost-effective alternative to the pricey feed ingredients such as soybean meal. It is rich in protein and fibre and would be the best to provide nutrition for livestock at low feed cost; hence, an attractive choice for the farm operations concerned with the feed cost has been multiplied through an increase in agribusiness along with the development of new technologies concerning feed production.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Sustainability trends increasingly highlight the importance of efficiently utilizing by-products like PKE, in harmony with global objectives aimed at minimizing waste in agricultural practices. The export prospects from prominent PKE producers in Southeast Asia, particularly Indonesia and Malaysia, to high-demand areas such as Europe and North America, have further enhanced its significance in the market. As agricultural industries continue to grow in line with the ever-increasing demand for food, it is set to assume ever more roles that are vital in cost efficiency and sustainability within livestock farming practices around the world.Key Takeaways from the Global Palm Kernel Expellers (PKE) Market Study:The market is projected to grow at 2% CAGR and reach USD 10,271.1 million by 2035The market created an opportunity of USD 3,464.36 million between 2025 to 2035Predominating market players include Asian Agri Group, Bumitama Agri, Cargill Palm Oil, Felda Global Ventures, First Resources, Genting Plantations, Golden Agri-Resources, Goodhope Asia Holdings, Indofood Sukses Makmur, IOI Corporation, KLK Oleo, MP Evans Group, Multi Austral Sejahtera, Musim and Mas Group among others.Conventional PKE is estimated to hold 2% of the market share by 2025 end“Sustainability in Palm Kernel Expellers Market Fuels Demand for Renewable Feed and Energy Solutions,” states FactMarket DevelopmentR&D and partnerships fuel the competitive dynamics in the palm kernel expellers (PKE) sector with market players constantly adapting to shifting client demands. Companies are employing research to provide value-added services with higher quality. Such platforms enable farmers to manage the flavouring processes in real-time, optimize the use of palm kernel expellers (PKE) to achieve maximum production, and realize higher productivity. This enhances client relations and broadens the competitive market by creating unique selling points.In October 2024, Wilmar International expanded its influence in Saudi Arabia's sugar industry, acquisition the consumer's 43.2% stake in Durrah Advanced Development Company for USD 64.7 million, boosting its ownership to 48.2% in the country's leading refined sugar producer.In February 2024, FGV Holding Berhad inaugurates its FRACT750 refinery at Kuantan Port, marking a strategic expansion into premium fat products. The state-of-the-art facility boosts FGV's growth, leveraging innovative technology to drive local economic development and attract investment in speciality fats.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions-More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global palm kernel expellers market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Nature (Conventional and Organic), Product Type (Crude PKE, Refined PKE, Organic PKE, Conventional PKE), Application (Animal Feed Industry, Food Processing, Biofuel Production, Cosmetics, and Personal Care & Pharmaceuticals) and Others across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).Key Companies Profiled-Asian Agri Group; Bumitama Agri; Cargill Palm Oil; Felda Global Ventures; First Resources; Genting Plantations; Golden Agri-Resources; Goodhope Asia Holdings; Indofood Sukses Makmur; IOI Corporation; KLK Oleo; MP Evans Group; Multi Austral Sejahtera; Musim Mas Group; Permata Hijau Group; Salim Ivomas Pratama; Sampoerna Agro; Sime Darby Plantation; Triputra Agro Persada; Wilmar International; Other Prominent Players.Industry News-In March 2024, Sime Darby Plantation Bhd, the world's largest palm oil producer, expects at least a 5% increase in production next year on better automation and recruitment of locals to reduce dependency on foreign workers for operational efficiency.In 2022, Wilmar International Ltd.'s WILSOL SPF booster, a plant based biodegradable sun care ingredient, won the silver prize in the functional category at the 2024 in-cosmetics Asia innovation awards, recognizing its innovation and sustainability.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:The global glutamic acid market was valued at USD 10,658.5 million in 2024. It is projected to reach USD 17,196.9 million by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 4.9% over the assessment period 2025-2035.The global organic food color market was worth USD 1,021.0 million in 2024. It is projected to reach USD 1,540.6 million by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 4.6% over the assessment period 2025 to 2035.About Fact:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: ...Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

S. N. Jha

Fact

+1 628-251-1583

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.