Sealed Air To Hold Conference Call To Discuss First Quarter 2025 Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE ) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2025 results at approximately 7:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, and will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

The conference will be webcast live. Interested parties can view the events on Sealed Air's Investors homepage at href="" rel="nofollow" sealedai .

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE ), is a leading global provider of packaging solutions that integrate sustainable, high-performance materials, automation, equipment and services. Sealed Air designs, manufactures and delivers packaging solutions that preserve food, protect goods and automate packaging processes. We deliver our packaging solutions to an array of end markets including fresh proteins, foods, fluids and liquids, medical and life science, e-commerce retail, logistics and omnichannel fulfillment operations, and industrials. Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC ® brand food packaging, LIQUIBOX® brand liquids systems, SEALED AIR ® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG ® brand automated packaging systems, and BUBBLE WRAP ® brand packaging. In 2024, Sealed Air generated $5.4 billion in sales and has approximately 16,400 employees who serve customers in 117 countries/territories.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, , in the Investors section. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Company Contacts

Investors

Mark Stone

[email protected]

919.673.3218

Louise Lagache

[email protected]

Media

Amanda Hoggarth

[email protected]

SOURCE Sealed Air

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED