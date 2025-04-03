Rightdata Appoints Devashish As VP Of Products & Engineering And Country Head For India Digital Center

Welcome to the Team

Former Alation and Informatica leader joins RightData to drive innovation, product strategy, and global growth through DataTrust and DataMarket

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RightData , a leading provider of modern data management and democratization solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Devashish as Vice President of Products & Engineering and Country Head – India Digital Center (IDC). With this strategic addition to the leadership team, RightData aims to accelerate product innovation and scale global operations to meet the growing demand for its flagship platforms, DataTrust and DataMarket .Devashish brings a wealth of experience in product leadership, engineering management, and enterprise data platforms. In this role, he will oversee the strategy and execution of RightData's product roadmap, drive engineering excellence, and lead the IDC team to support the company's global customer base.RightData is a data products company that empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their data. Its platforms – DataTrust, focused on data quality, validation, and certification; and DataMarket, an internal data marketplace – enable enterprises to simplify modern data management, strengthen governance, and accelerate data democratization. RightData serves clients across industries including financial services, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector."Devashish's appointment marks a significant milestone in RightData's growth journey,” said Vasu Sattenapalli, CEO of RightData.“I'm incredibly excited to welcome him, especially given his track record as a product management leader at companies like Alation, Informatica, and others that have shaped the data ecosystem. His experience and insights will be instrumental as we continue to deliver next-generation data solutions to our customers around the globe."“I am honored to assume this strategic role at RightData at a pivotal time,” said Devashish.“This position represents a unique opportunity to lead groundbreaking initiatives, drive innovation, and collaborate with a team of exceptional professionals dedicated to delivering data-driven excellence. I look forward to contributing to the company's vision and advancing solutions that empower our customers and partners to achieve their strategic goals.”This leadership appointment reinforces RightData's commitment to building best-in-class data solutions and supporting clients on their journey toward modern, self-service, and governed data environments.

