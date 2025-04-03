NEXT Life Sciences Announces Successful Plan ATM Delivery Device Clinical Trial In Australia

Australian Clinical Results Demonstrate 100% Success Rate for New Delivery Method

Results Demonstrate the Effectiveness of a Revolutionary Male Contraceptive Delivery System

- Dr. Darlene Walley, CEO of NEXT Life SciencesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NEXT Life Sciences, the modern reproductive healthcare company pioneering Plan ATM, a first-of-its-kind, long-lasting, and on-demand reversible male contraceptive in development, announces the successful completion of its clinical trial in Australia with a 100% success rate. This milestone follows a previous clinical evaluation in Canada in 2024 and further solidifies Plan ATM as a breakthrough in male contraception that is on track to be a viable option for men within a couple of years.Plan ATM is designed to offer men the first non-hormonal, long-acting, and on-demand reversible birth control. This innovative contraceptive uses a proprietary hydrogel, Vasalgel, designed to filter out sperm for up to 10 years, and can be quickly administered by a medical professional in a variety of settings-not just clinics or hospitals. The proprietary access method tested in this Australian trial would allow for a confirmation that the hydrogel can be held in place, while also being less invasive than traditional methods, such as syringes or needles. Doctors have now successfully used the new delivery method introduced by Plan ATM in procedures involving 27 men.“Contraception has been lacking innovation for decades; we at NEXT Life Sciences are excited to continue to bring Plan ATM closer to fruition so men and couples can select from a variety of birth control options that best suit their lifestyles,” said Dr. Darlene R. Walley, Chief Executive Officer of NEXT Life Sciences.“Our clinical trials in Canada and Australia validate our approach while bringing us closer to further clinical trials and market launch.”NEXT Life Sciences has also announced it is in the process of its Series A raise to complete clinical trials. This follows prior oversubscribed funding of $10 million and the Male Contraceptive Initiative's reaffirmation of its commitment to Plan ATM with a renewed grant.“Plan ATM has the potential to be a game-changer for men and couples as they traverse their lives and careers, giving them an on-demand reversible contraception option,” said Founder and Executive Chairman L.R. Fox .“This is one of the reproductive health innovations NEXT Life Sciences plans to bring to market to revolutionize a critical area of health.”For more information, visit and .About NEXT Life SciencesNEXT Life Sciences, Inc. (NEXT) is modernizing reproductive healthcare with its flagship product, Plan ATM, a non-hormonal, long-lasting, and reversible male contraceptive. NEXT's executive management team and board members have proven track records of leadership across early-stage research, product development, and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at successful medical device and contraceptive companies that developed and launched products that achieved iconic status.DisclaimerAll forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Statements within this document have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Plan ATM is currently not approved by the FDA for commercial distribution.

