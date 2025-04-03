DIX Developments Acquires 169 Acres For“The Crossings” In Citrus County

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LAKE MARY,, FL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DIX Developments, through its affiliate Lecanto 166 Property Group, has acquired 169 acres-one of three parcels that make up the planned community known as The Crossings in Citrus County, Florida.The project, which is entitled by right to build 485 residential units, will feature a lot layout plan with minimum 50' x 125' lots, ranging up to 65' x 125'. The current site plan reflects a single-family residential community, with 25 acres reserved for GNC/PSO (General Neighborhood Commercial and Professional Service Office) along Highway 491.Approximately 30 acres will be preserved as open space around the existing eagle's nest on the property, ensuring environmental protection as part of the community design.DIX Developments is preparing to submit a Planned Development (PD) application by the end of the month.“This is a great project,” said James Dicks, Manager of Lecanto 166 Property Group.“We will build the number of units allowed by current zoning and preserve the commercial and PSO components. The County's recent Metro study showed an imbalance between residential and commercial uses. This plan addresses that need by placing commercial and PSO uses in an area of the county already designated for future development.”The Crossings represents a long-term commitment to Citrus County, designed to meet the region's growing demand for jobs, housing, and commercial services.This acquisition aligns with DIX Developments' broader strategy of expanding its footprint across Florida-from Brevard to Citrus County-north of Highway 60. The company currently controls approximately 4,900 acres, over 15,000 residential lots, 3,000 apartment units, and 3 million square feet of commercial and retail development.In the past 45 days, DIX Developments has closed on more than $83 million in land acquisitions across Florida.For media inquiries, contact:...About DIX DevelopmentsDIX Developments is a fully integrated development company specializing in residential and commercial projects across Florida. The company is actively developing over 400 single-family lots, including infrastructure and pad-ready sites, with expectations to double this number by the end of the year.Contact:DIX Developments205 S Eola DriveOrlando, FLJames Dicks, CEOPhone: 407.542.6120Email: ...

