Element Appoints Claire M. Murphy To Chief Legal And Sustainability Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) ("Element" or the "Company"), the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, is pleased to announce the promotion of Claire M. Murphy to Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer.

“Claire is a passionate, meticulous and empathetic leader who has played an integral role helping to establish our new leasing centre of excellence in Ireland," said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, CEO, Element. "She is a tremendous addition to our global Executive Team, and I am confident she will continue to be an integral partner, driving our organization towards success and delivering value to our clients, team members, and communities."

Ms. Murphy, who joined Element in 2024 as VP and Assistant General Counsel Leasing, brings more than 20 years' experience across legal, sustainability, strategy, and human resources. In her new role, she leads legal and sustainability initiatives, ensuring strategic alignment of Element's legal, regulatory, and governance functions. Additionally, she has responsibility for corporate real estate, and protecting Element's data and digital security.

“At such a pivotal time for our organization, I am honoured to step into this new role as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer," said Ms. Murphy. "I look forward to driving forward our legal, sustainability, data, and digital security strategies, while working collaboratively with our talented global team to deliver meaningful impact and continued success."

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest publicly traded pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world. As a Purpose-driven company, we provide a full range of sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions to optimize and enhance fleet performance for our clients across North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Our services address every aspect of our clients' fleet requirements, from vehicle acquisition, maintenance, route optimization, risk management, and remarketing, to advising on decarbonization efforts, integration of electric vehicles and managing the complexity of gradual fleet electrification. Clients benefit from Element's expertise as one of the largest fleet solutions providers in its markets, offering economies of scale and insight used to reduce operating costs and enhance efficiency and performance. At Element, we maximize our clients' fleet so they can focus on growing their business. For more information, please visit:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information regarding Element, its business and the fleet industry, which are based upon Element's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. In some cases, words such as“plan”,“expect”,“intend”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“may”,“could”,“predict”,“project”,“model”,“forecast”,“will”,“potential”,“target”,“by”,“proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions“may” or“will” occur are intended to identify forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to, among other things, the Company's expectations regarding new product offerings, including the benefits of the products, client demand and profitability, the Company's ability to execute on its product plans, and the Company's expectations regarding the risk and insurance industries. By their nature, these statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific, which give rise to the possibility that our predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be correct. External factors outside of Element's reasonable control may impact our ability to achieve our goals and expectations, including industry dynamics, legislation and regulatory actions, the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to us and our affiliates or associates, client decisions and preferences. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements and may require Element to adjust its initiatives and activities. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting our stakeholders and others in understanding our objectives and strategic priorities and may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law. In addition, a discussion of some of the material risks affecting Element and its business appears under the heading“Risk Management & Risk Factors” in Element's Management Discussion and Analysis for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 and the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, and under the heading“Risk Factors” in Element's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as Element's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which have been filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed on Element's profile on

CONTACT: Media Contact: Amanda Mills Sirois Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs (437) 352-1050 ...