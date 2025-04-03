Praxis Precision Medicines To Participate In Upcoming April Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines , Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that it will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences this April:



Praxis management will be presenting a corporate overview at the 24 th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference , taking place virtually on Monday, April 7, 2025 at 11:00a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the event will be available through this link . Praxis management will also be participating in the Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium , taking place at One Boston Place in Boston on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during both events. Interested investors should contact their respective Needham and/or Piper Sandler representatives to request meetings.

Replays of the webcasted events will also be available through the“Events & Presentations” page under the“Investors + Media” section of the company's website for 90 days.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, CerebrumTM, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, SolidusTM, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across epilepsy and movement disorders, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter/X .

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Praxis Precision Medicines ... 857-702-9452 Media Contact: Dan Ferry Life Science Advisors ... 617-430-7576