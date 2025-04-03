NNN REIT, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Details
ORLANDO, Fla., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN ) ("NNN" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust, today announced that it will release its results for the first quarter 2025, before the market opens on Thursday, May 1, 2025. The Company will host a conference call that day at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial and operating results.
A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at or by using the following link . The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 in the U.S. or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering the participant code 696567 or referencing NNN REIT, Inc.
A telephonic replay of the call will be available through May 8, 2025, by dialing 877-481-4010 in the U.S. or 919-882-2331 internationally and entering the code 52285.
About NNN REIT, Inc.
NNN REIT invests in high-quality properties subject generally to long-term, net leases with minimal ongoing capital expenditures. As of December 31, 2024, the Company owned 3,568 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.6 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.9 years. For more information on the Company, visit .
SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment