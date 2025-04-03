NNN REIT, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Details

ORLANDO, Fla., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN ) ("NNN" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust, today announced that it will release its results for the first quarter 2025, before the market opens on Thursday, May 1, 2025. The Company will host a conference call that day at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial and operating results.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at or by using the following link . The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 in the U.S. or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering the participant code 696567 or referencing NNN REIT, Inc.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available through May 8, 2025, by dialing 877-481-4010 in the U.S. or 919-882-2331 internationally and entering the code 52285.

About NNN REIT, Inc.

NNN REIT invests in high-quality properties subject generally to long-term, net leases with minimal ongoing capital expenditures. As of December 31, 2024, the Company owned 3,568 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.6 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.9 years. For more information on the Company, visit .

SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED