Makin Wellness Ranks No. 71 On Inc.'S 2025 List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The Northeast
Makin Wellness, founded with a mission to help millions heal and find happiness again through expert online therapy, has experienced rapid expansion as more patient seek convenient, high-quality mental health support. The company's growth reflects a broader industry shift toward digital-first care solutions and increased awareness of mental health's vital role in overall well-being.
About Makin Wellness
Makin Wellness is a leading provider of online online therapy, dedicated to helping individuals overcome anxiety, depression, trauma, and other mental health challenges through evidence-based virtual treatment. With a team of expert therapists and a client-centered approach, Makin Wellness is redefining how people access and experience therapy in today's fast-paced world.
About Inc. and the Inc. Regionals
The Inc. Regionals rankings are determined based on percentage revenue growth over two years. Eligible companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, independent businesses generating at least $100,000 in revenue in 2021 and $1 million in 2023.
For more details, visit .
SOURCE Makin Wellness
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment