Makin Wellness Ranks No. 71 On Inc.'S 2025 List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The Northeast

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The founder and CEO, Sara Makin,MSEd,LPC,NCC, shared her excitement about the recognition, stating: "This recognition is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to revolutionizing mental health care. By making research-backed therapy more accessible, we're not just changing lives-we're shaping the future of mental healthcare. This is more than an honor; it's a call to keep innovating and breaking barriers in the industry."

Makin Wellness, founded with a mission to help millions heal and find happiness again through expert online therapy, has experienced rapid expansion as more patient seek convenient, high-quality mental health support. The company's growth reflects a broader industry shift toward digital-first care solutions and increased awareness of mental health's vital role in overall well-being.

About Makin Wellness

Makin Wellness is a leading provider of online online therapy, dedicated to helping individuals overcome anxiety, depression, trauma, and other mental health challenges through evidence-based virtual treatment. With a team of expert therapists and a client-centered approach, Makin Wellness is redefining how people access and experience therapy in today's fast-paced world.

About Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

The Inc. Regionals rankings are determined based on percentage revenue growth over two years. Eligible companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, independent businesses generating at least $100,000 in revenue in 2021 and $1 million in 2023.

